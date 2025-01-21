Entertainment News (01/21/25)

1 of 7

Renée Zellweger returns for Bridget Jones 4

ROMANTIC comedy franchise Bridget Jones Diary is back with another heartfelt chapter, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Renée Zellweger reprises her role as the titular lead who tries to rekindle the spark in her life after the death of her husband Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth. Now a single mother to two children, her loved ones encourage her to pursue a new path into life and love, often with hilarious results. The film opens in Philippine cinemas on Feb. 12.

Sunshine official entry to Berlin Film Fest

Sunshine, the latest film by Antoinette Jadaone starring Maris Racal, has been chosen as an Official Selection at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival under the Generation 14plus Program. The 75th edition of the festival takes place from Feb. 13 to 23.

Ronan Keating headlines Valentine’s concert

THIS February, the Irish singer-songwriter and global heartthrob Ronan Keating will make hearts swoon with a special Valentine’s concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. He will serenade fans in the one-night only concert on Feb. 13, 8 p.m. Prices range from P4,000 to P20,000.

Surge Fitness + Lifestyle offers wellness packages

AT premium club Surge Fitness + Lifestyle, clients are invited to refocus and welcome the new year with revitalized fitness objectives. Themed “RESET,” the club is offering wellness packages this January. These include Surge JR for kids, yoga and mindfulness sessions, nutrition plans, recovery rooms, and even a golf simulator, pickleball court, basketball court, bowling lanes, and billiards for leisure and sport enthusiasts. Exclusive member events are Cheatday Friday, Family Sunday, and the newly launched Sports Saturday (happening every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month) where the club community comes together for fun, food, and inspiration. For more updates and news, follow Surge Fitness + Lifestyle’s social media pages.

Stories of the Heart for Valentine’s Day

THIS Valentine’s season, Newport World Resorts is staging Stories of the Heart, a concert that brings together three original Pilipino music (OPM) icons: Erik Santos, Christian Bautista, and Yeng Constantino performing a romantic soundtrack to life. For the first time, these three will join forces to headline the two-night show on Feb. 14 and 15, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Ticket prices range from P2,300 to P9,500.

Marvel, Disney bring Daredevil: Born Again

COMIC book characters Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk will face off once again in Marvel Television’s all-new series, Daredevil: Born Again. In it, Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, as he fights for justice through his law firm, while Vincent D’Onofrio plays former mob boss Wilson Fisk who pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. It premieres on Disney+ on March 5.

Kaloy Tingcungco releases debut single

GMA Sparkle artist Kaloy Tingcungco has released his first single, “Infatuation,” a song that explores the complexities of emotions and relationships. The debut single was a collaboration with GMA Playlist, which helped Tingcungco bring this passion project to life.

K-pop concert in Manila

The K-pop concert IAM K-POP will be bringing some of Filipinos’ favorite South Korean artists to the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on March 29. Among the K-pop acts that have been revealed to be part of the concert thus far are boy groups RIIZE and HORI7ON and pop stars IRENE and Seulgi from Red Velvet. More details will be announced soon.