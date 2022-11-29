Entertainment News (11/29/22)

1 of 11

Holiday shows at Newport World Resorts

NEWPORT World Resorts has a full festive season of live entertainment, with circus performances, concerts, and more at the Newport Performing Arts Theater this December. Kuh Ledesma will have a concert, All About Love, with fellow OPM icons Odette Quesada and Fe De Los Reyes, on Dec. 2 and 3. The man whose songs are the soundtrack of the Filipino Christmas, Jose Mari Chan, will be joined by vocal group The CompanY in Christmas in our Hearts: Jose Mari Chan in Perfect CompanY, on Dec. 9. On Dec. 15 and 16, Australian pop-rock duo Air Supply returns to the Newport Performing Arts Theater stage with their concert, Air Supply: The Lost in Love Experience. The Super American Circus is coming to town, combining cutting-edge circus acts and carnival fun. Produced by Global Entertainment Productions, it will have performances from Dec. 21 to Jan. 8. Spend the last night of the year at the biggest New Year’s Eve bash in Newport City, the Grand Countdown to 2023, on Dec. 31. Welcome the year with a bang through back-to-back performances by Lani Misalucha with Mel Villena and the AMP Big Band, and Gigi de Lana with the Gigi Vibes. The Grand Countdown will be hosted by Nicole Laurel-Asensio. Tickets to these shows are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

Jessi, SB19, Denise Julia and more in Head In The Clouds Festival

INTERNATIONAL artist Jessi has been added to the lineup of the Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival in Manila. Jessi joins Denise Julia, Manila Killa, and SB19 at the inaugural Head In The Clouds Fest which will feature a range of global as well as local talent including headliners Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, eaJ, and YOASOBI. This year’s festival will also showcase performances from BIBI, MANILA GREY, Ylona Garcia, ATARASHII GAKKO!, MILLI, Zack Tabudlo and many more; plus special guest Grammy-winning hitmaker and electronic producer ZEDD. The two-day festival will be held on Dec. 9 and 10 at SM Festival Grounds, Parañaque City. Limited tickets are available here: mnl.hitcfestival.com.

Araneta City’s Mini Fiesta Carnival opens

THIS year, Araneta City revives the feel of the classic Fiesta Carnival by opening the Mini Fiesta Carnival. This time, the carnival is situated in an open space, with many rides and attractions such as the Boat Pool, Mini Trampoline, Walking Dino, and Jurassic Adventure, Happy Cars and the Carousel. There’s also the Happy Chopper ride, a Snow Globe for IG-worthy photos, and a Road Train which goes outside the Carnival and roams around Araneta City. Apart from the rides and games, the carnival also features the iconic Giant Christmas Tree, and the returning Christmas on Display. Food stalls are also found inside Mini Fiesta Carnival. The Mini Fiesta Carnival is open from 2 to 11 p.m. every day until Jan. 8. Entrance fee is ₱50 with free food or drink. Tickets for each attraction vary, but a try-all-you-can pass is also available at ₱500.

Alchemy of Souls returns to Netflix

KOREAN fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls returns to Netflix on Dec. 10. The series proved to be a global hit and managed to stay on the Netflix Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) chart for 15 weeks. Telling a tale of images and magic, the series stars Lee Jae-wook and Go Youn-jung. Alchemy of Souls’ epic story is set to wrap up with its return to Netflix.

Ode to Mars releases debut single

THE BRAINCHILD of budding musicians Odilon Reyes and Martin Patrick Tan, Ode To Mars has released its first single, “O’ Sinta.” The song is part of the latest Fresh Finds Philippines playlist on Spotify and is now available on digital streaming platforms.

Waterwalk releases a Christmas track

NEW recording artists Cherise Katriel, Cola Cabalcar, and Alyn Magadia have released a Christmas song, “Pinakapasko,” a new collaborative track under Waterwalk Records and Sony Music Entertainment. The song has a blend of jazzy, R&B rhythms, and pop hooks. For updates on new tracks, artists, and upcoming events, follow Waterwalk Records on Facebook and Instagram.

BEY releases new single

FOLLOWING the release of “Dahilan” last year, Filipino-American singer BEY unveils a soothing track, “Close 2 U.” The song is a fusion of rhythm and catchy lyrics, depicting the struggles of finding yourself in a situation where you feel lost and perplexed. “Close 2 U” is available on all digital streaming platforms.

Ben&Ben releases new song

AFTER bagging five wins, including Album of the Year, at the recently concluded Awit Awards 2022, acclaimed and sought-after band Ben&Ben returns with a new single that captures the essence of romantic love. The nine-piece band encapsulates love that is earned through perfect timing and experience. Penned by Paolo Benjamin and Miguel Benjamin, “Dear” serves as a reflection of the band’s collective and individual experiences with love so far and how one becomes stronger after going through bittersweet lessons in life. “Dear” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.