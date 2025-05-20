Entertainment News (05/20/25)

1 of 9

Spotify’s AI Playlist available in the Philippines

THE beta version of Spotify’s AI Playlist is now available for Premium users in the Philippines. It allows users to create playlists with the goal of finding music that fits any mood or moment in an instant. They do this through prompts, like “high-energy electropop that takes me to another world” or “workout music to make my ex jealous.” It is now available to Premium users in the Philippines.

K-drama’s Ahn Hyo Seop now in Madame Tussauds HK

K-DRAMA actor Ahn Hyo Seop is the latest Korean star to be immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong (HK). Fans can now see his lifelike figure, styled in his chief executive officer look from A Business Proposal. The figure wears the original suit worn by Mr. Ahn for the show. It is on view in the K-Wave Zone. There is also a light stick display, done in partnership with the Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong, on view until Aug. 22.

The Dawn returns with a brand new single

FILIPINO alternative rock trailblazers The Dawn have released a new single titled “Sa’n Ka Pupunta,” out now on Sony Music Entertainment. Known for their evolving musicality and lyrical depth, the band delivers an emotionally charged anthem that speaks to the silent battles people face in an uncertain, often overwhelming world. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

TV5 rolls out new weekend lineup, primetime block

TV5’s NEW lineup was rolled out over the weekend. It includes Emojination, back for a 5th season, where emoji-filled laughter takes over every Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Sing Galing, a videoke game show, now airs twice a week in its new timeslot at 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. TV5 also launched a refreshed early evening primetime block that starts at 5:30 p.m. with Una sa Lahat, a news program led by journalist Jiggy Manicad, and then the primetime newscast Frontline Pilipinas. At 6:45 p.m., the digital youth series Ang Mutya ng Section E comes on, with breakout stars Ashtine Olviga, Andres Muhlach, and Rabin Angeles.

Wolf Alice releases new single, touts 4th album

BRITISH BAND Wolf Alice is back with a new single, “Bloom Baby Bloom.” They also announced that their fourth studio album, The Clearing, will drop on Aug. 29 under Sony Music. Written in Seven Sisters and recorded in LA with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin last year, the album is teased by the new single, which is a heavy rock song with a rolling bass riff. “Bloom Baby Bloom” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

The Bear, Alien: Earth release dates announced

THE release dates of Disney+ hit series have been unveiled. First is the FX culinary drama The Bear, set to come out on June 26. Christopher Storer’s Emmy-winning hit show will drop all 10 episodes on the premiere. Meanwhile, the sci-fi drama series Alien: Earth is slated to be released on Aug. 13. Inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise and created for television by Noah Hawley, the show will premiere its first two episodes, with one episode following each week subsequently. Both shows will be exclusively on Disney+.

Jessie J drops new single

MULTI-PLATINUM selling artist Jessie J has released her brand-new single, “Living My Best Life,” out now via Darco Artist Partnerships. The feel-good anthem, produced by Ryan Tedder, is a celebration of positivity and joy. It marks Jessie J’s cheerful return, inspired by driving through LA, with the best of Whitney and Prince on her playlist. “Living My Best Life” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Travel Madness Expo 2025 set for July

THE biggest travel and trade fair, Travel Madness Expo, will be held from July 11 to 13. It will offer travel deals for destinations both local and international. There will be cultural performances, food tastings, raffles, and giveaways in store. The expo will take place in Halls 1 to 4 on the ground floor of the SMX Convention Center in Mall of Asia, Pasay City. Offerings span discounted airfares, package tours, and low rates for resorts and hotels. Participating agencies will offer a three-month extension for buy-now, pay-later travel packages. The expo is supported by local and national tourism organizations, travel authorities, and various stakeholders in the travel industry, represented by 250 companies in total.

Babyface’s concert coming to Manila

OVATION Productions has announced that Grammy Award-winning artist Babyface will be having a concert on July 14, dubbed BABYFACE Greatest Hits Concert Live in Manila. He has written and produced hits for artists like Boyz II Men, Eric Clapton, Madonna, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, and countless others. He will be performing many of these hits live. Tickets are now on sale at SM Ticket outlets.