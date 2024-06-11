Entertainment News (06/11/24)

1 of 8

Star Wars: The Acolyte now on Disney+

THE latest Star Wars spinoff series, The Acolyte, set in the twilight days of the High Republic era, is now on Disney+. With the Jedi at the height of their power, the story follows a former Padawan (Amandla Stenberg) who reunites with her Jedi Master (Lee Jungjae) to unravel a series of mysterious crimes. The murder mystery also stars Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto. Star Wars: The Acolyte releases new episodes every Wednesday until its finale on July 17.

Docu on Filipino ballet dancers screens this weekend

A WILL to Dream, an award-winning documentary which spotlights the socio-economic inequities and political trials of aspiring Filipino ballet dancers, will be screened on June 15. Documented over four years, the movie showcases the real-life story of former ballet professional Luther Perez, who gave up his career abroad to teach dance to vulnerable children and youth in the urban poor districts of Quezon City. It captures the empowerment of the underprivileged community through ballet, spearheaded by Mr. Perez’s close friend, Ballet Philippines Founder Eddie Elejar, and his late partner, the prolific choreographer Tony Fabella. Written and directed by Canada-based filmmaker and ethnographer Patrick Alcedo, the documentary will screen at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) on June 15, at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at P300.

Int’l Dragon Boat Races to commence in HK

THE annual Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races (IDBR), set against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour, will feature more than 170 teams from around the world this year. One is the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) Elite, which bagged silver and bronze medals in last year’s event. Egged on by drummers and the screaming crowds, the energy of the onlookers make up much of the character of the two-day event. IDBR takes place at Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong, on June 15 and 16.

Korean reality show to debut on Disney+

WELL-KNOWN Korean celebrities will be kissing their fame goodbye as they step away from the spotlight in My Name Is Gabriel, a new reality show on Disney+. The show will have the celebrities live someone else’s life — assigned to them by an AI algorithm — for 72 hours, as far afield as Chiang Mai in Thailand, Chongqing in China, Guadalajara in Mexico, and Dublin in Ireland. The celebrities are Park Bogum, Ji Changwook, Park Myungsoo, Yeom Hyeran, and Gabee. My Name is Gabriel is available starting June 21, exclusively on Disney+.

Neocolours live concert at CenterPlay

THE ninth band to take the spotlight at City of Dreams Manila’s CenterPlay Concert Series is the iconic 1980’s OPM band Neocolours. The six-member group is set to perform on June 27 at 9 p.m. A pop-rock band formed in mid-1980s, Neocolours made a mark in the local music industry with their hit songs “Tuloy Pa Rin,” “Say You’ll Never Go,” “Kasalanan Ko Ba,” and “Hold On.” The upcoming concert will also showcase the Soulmates band and other DJs who are set to perform alternately until 1:30 a.m. Guests can reserve a seat or a table with consumables starting at P2,500, comprising of bar snacks, burgers, fries, and beverages. VIP couch seats for a party of eight are also available for P20,000 and VIP Small Tables for a group of four at P10,000.

Meghan Trainor releases 6th album

GRAMMY Award-winning hitmaker Meghan Trainor has released her 6th full-length album, Timeless. The 16-track pop record includes three iconic songs — “Been Like This” with T-Pain, “To The Moon,” and “I Wanna Thank Me” featuring Niecy Nash. Timeless is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Puregold CinePanalo to fund 7 full-length films

SUPERMARKET chain Puregold is investing even more resources in its advocacy campaign, the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival. For its second year, it will offer P3 million feature-length production grants to seven directors, and P150,000 short film production grants to 25 student directors. All submitted entries must be uplifting stories centered on the theme “Mga Kwentong Panalo ng Buhay.” Applications are now open, with a deadline of July 15 for the full-length directors and Aug. 15 for the student directors. Applications can be completed at https://forms.gle/wNUUQ62okYcyW5r37.

Alex Bruce relives romance in reggae-inspired bop

FILIPINO recording artist Alex Bruce has returned with a song describing laid-back summer afternoons and beach vibes. “SUMFLING” channels Ms. Bruce’s youthful memories with the use of laid-back R&B beats and a reggae-infused production. “It sounds chill but danceable at the same time. It was a refreshing change that challenged me as an artist,” the 17-year-old hip-hop artist said in a statement. Its release comes with a music video directed by David Olson. “SUMFLING” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.