Robinsons Department Store opens annual warehouse sale

THE biggest sale event of the year for Robinsons Department Store is set for Nov. 15 to 17 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, offering items at affordable prices. Also, for the whole month of November, customers can avail themselves of exclusive stackable promos at Robinsons Department Store, such as Red Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all Fridays of November. This gives P200 off and 2X Go Rewards points for a minimum receipt of P3,500. Meanwhile, weekend deals offer P500 gift certificates for a minimum purchase of P5,000. Visit Robinsons Department Store’s pages for more details. Meanwhile, as part of Robinsons Malls intention for the public to “celebrate A Perfect Christmas” at their malls, they are holding a Pre-Holiday Sale from Nov. 13 to 17, with discounts of up to 70% on select items. Add an extra dose of holiday cheer with complimentary Christmas gift wrappers for qualified purchases from Robinsons Malls nationwide. Simply present a valid receipt at the promo stations on select days from Nov. 18 to Dec. 22. The various Robinsons Malls are all decorated for the holidays. Visit Robinsons Galleria’s Magical Gingerbread Village or Robinsons Magnolia’s Brilliant Pines display. Santa Claus is definitely coming to town with the Santa Meet and Greet happening this holiday season. Download the RMalls+ app to stay updated on exclusive events, perks, and deals.

Philippine-Korean friendship celebrated through music

THE concert Harmony at 75: A Celebration of Philippine-Korean Friendship Through Music will feature Korea’s all-female percussion ensemble Groove& to Manila. It will be held at the Leandro Locsin Auditorium at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) in Intramuros on Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. They will be joined by two of the Philippines’ top traditional music groups, the University of the Philippines Tugtugang Musika Asyatika (UP TUGMA) and Padayon Rondalla, who will perform Filipino classical tunes. This musical collaboration is a follow-up to last year’s successful Cultural Crescendo concert, which also celebrated cultural exchange through music. The free event is co-presented by NCCA. Seats can be reserved via bit.ly/Harmony75RegistrationLink.

Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas holds 12th anniversary event

THE band Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas is celebrating 12 years with a day filled with music, talks, and the release of their new single “Iba Talaga,” happening on Nov. 16 at the 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City. The first part of the program is a series of talks with guest speaker Ethan Santos, the trombone player of British acid jazz band Incognito. It will explore ensemble playing, music collaboration, and jazz improvisation. The second part is a festival of music featuring Filipino musicians barb., Shanne Dandan, Kindred, and Jensen and the Flips. The event, presented by Funkybeat Entertainment, starts at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16. Those attending the talks should register through https://forms.gle/tmd7Zr4i4H6WpL7h8. Meanwhile, the single “Iba Talaga,” boasting 1980s references like Hall & Oates, is now available on all digital music streaming platforms.

FEU Chorale continues 20th anniversary concert series

THE Far Eastern University (FEU) Chorale is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its revival with a concert series entitled Dalawang Dekada: 20 Years in Harmony, which will also introduce its new Artistic Director, Roijin G. Suarez. Its next event in the lineup is a mini-concert on Nov. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the FEU Chapel. FEU Community members with a valid ID can watch for P150 while guests must pay P200. Dalawang Dekada concert tickets are available at https://forms.gle/EuC6kmXtwMNpVh9g7.

XG releases second mini album

HIP-HOP/R&B girl group XG has released their highly anticipated second mini album, AWE, along with a new music video for the lead track, “HOWLING.” Nearly a year since their debut with NEW DNA, XG’s music now centers around the theme of “awe,” with the goal to inspire a sense of wonder in their listeners. AWE is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.