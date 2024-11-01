FILIPINOS have a long-standing relationship with myths, even when it comes to pet care — like feeding dogs and cats table food or giving them daily baths are good for them. While these practices may be common, they can sometimes do more harm than good according to experts. That’s why promoting responsible pet ownership is more crucial than ever. In response, Royal Canin has opened an educational hub in Cainta, Rizal — the first of its kind in Southeast Asia — aiming to elevate pet care standards in the Philippines and across the region.

“We are thrilled to launch our first Educational Hub in Southeast Asia. This facility is a testament to our mission of improving pet lives through education and innovation. By sharing our expertise, we hope to inspire our trade partners and pet owners to embrace responsible pet ownership and emphasize on health through nutrition for our furry companions,” Gerard Poa, market head at Royal Canin Philippines said.

Mr. Poa told BusinessWorld that the Philippines, with its large pet population, presents a strategic location for the global brand’s first educational hub in the region.

“We found that opportunity to say on how we level up in terms of what we want to do. What we stand for in terms of making the world ‘a better place for pets’,” Mr. Poa added.

The 850-square-meter facility is designed to be accessible to both pet owners and key stakeholders, including veterinary professionals and trade partners.

The educational hub will offer interactive workshops and exhibits that cover essential topics such as nutrition, health and well-being, grooming, and training. This initiative aims to emphasize the critical role of precise nutrition in promoting the overall well-being of pets, encouraging healthier lifestyles for both pets and their owners.

The facility will also function as a hub for veterinarians, providing opportunities for practitioners to enhance their expertise. Specialists from both domestic and international backgrounds will be invited to share their knowledge and insights.

“We want (to) help elevate the practice. So there a lot of general practitioners within the vets in the Philippines, but there are not a lot of specialists,” Mr. Poa said.

The Educational Hub, which was launched last Thursday, is set to open to the public in 2025.

THE FACILITY

Best known for its wide range of specialized pet food, Royal Canin underscores the importance of prioritizing a pet’s health and well-being at every life stage. To reinforce this message, the new educational hub features facilities designed for comprehensive pet care across all phases of a pet’s life.

The tour began at the facility dedicated to a pet’s “start of life,” where breeders will be educated on responsible breeding practices through proper nutrition.

As a brand renowned for its scientifically formulated food solutions, Royal Canin provides breeders with the option to nourish their pregnant dogs using its specialized “Queen Diet,” along with tailored diets for young puppies. This supports breeders in nurturing their animals during the earliest stages of life.

Guests at the launch were then guided through a facility designed for “Quick Consults,” where pets will receive health check-ups and tailored dietary recommendations. Guests had the unique opportunity to interact with a model designed to simulate a pet’s body, allowing them to feel the ribs beneath the skin and learn how to assess a pet’s weight effectively.

One of the program’s highlights was the introduction of the new Royal Canin Club, a loyalty rewards program designed to benefit both pets and their owners. Members can earn points through their purchases and online activities on their smartphones and tablets, which can be redeemed for an exclusive selection of rewards and vouchers from various partners.

Overall, the educational hub resembles a small town dedicated to pets and their owners, offering a range of facilities and resources to enhance pet care and well-being. This innovative space provides an environment where pets can thrive, and owners can access valuable information about responsible pet ownership.

Pet owners can access the Royal Canin Club at https://club.royalcanin.com.ph/. The center is located at 12 Suburban Drive, Cainta, Rizal. — Edg Adrian A. Eva