DOCONCHAIN is streamlining document handling for Philippine local governments and barangays through blockchain-based digital signature solutions.

The Hong Kong-based startup software company, which entered the Philippine market in 2020, integrates blockchain technology with standard digital certificates to enhance document security and authentication.

“Implementing the current standard for offline security and authentication while adding blockchain allows us to achieve easy and hack-proof online authentication. This gives us the best of both worlds: offline security and online authenticity,” Doconchain Chief Executive Officer Olivier P. Bariou said in an interview.

Doconchain leverages Hyperledger, a private blockchain built by IBM, to encrypt and record every document event — from upload and fingerprinting to signature and download — ensuring that documents remain tamper-proof and verifiable throughout their lifecycle, he said.

While governments in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian economies remain mostly paper-based, Mr. Bariou said several local government units (LGUs) and barangays here have started adopting Doconchain’s blockchain digital signature solutions to streamline their transactions.

“On the LGU side, it is used to secure digital business permits. This allows citizens and businesses to pay for their permits online and to have digital proof, reducing processing costs,” he said.

“On the barangays, we’re also discussing barangay clearances, which are usually done manually. Citizens can request an automated barangay clearance that checks the database and is then issued digitally. It’s secured on the blockchain, so if they need to share this clearance with an employer or a third party, they can verify that it’s authentic and original.”

Doconchain is also exploring partnerships with Philippine conglomerates, financial companies, real estate firms, and academic institutions, he said.

Mr. Bariou added that the national government’s efforts to digitize government transactions is a step in the right direction.

In June 2023, the Department of Information and Communications Technology launched the eGovPH Super App, a centralized platform for government transactions equipped with blockchain technology.

“I think we’re in the right moment and position to support the Philippine government in their transition. So yeah, there’s a lot of discussions, a lot of potential. I can say that the Philippines is also very open to new technologies,” Mr. Bariou said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva