USING artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platforms can help students focus and stay engaged in class, according to classroom technology company Teachmint.

Teachmint Philippines Country Head Masako Tawara Arevalo said the company’s AI-powered digital board called Teachmint X is the first of its kind in the world and is designed to improve interactions between teachers and students.

“Most of our learners nowadays, when they sit in the classroom, their attention isn’t really on the instructor… Most of their time is spent copying what’s on the board, which divides the students’ attention,” Ms. Masako said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“So, that’s the gap we want to fill — to help our learners focus more on the instructor.”

With Teachmint X, taking notes is optional as whatever is written on the board by instructors is automatically synced to the included smart classroom system, she said. Students can access materials and notes related to lessons through the Teachmint app or website.

“So, it should be more engaging and interactive. Projectors, blackboards, and smart TVs are just one-way tools — they only project information. They don’t really engage our learners. With the AI digital board, what we do is mostly simulations and virtual experiments. We provide different kinds of information,” Ms. Masako said.

Teachmint X is also ideal for remote learning, especially amid the country’s extreme weather conditions, she added.

The platform is powered by Teachmint’s proprietary EduAI, an AI assistant tool.

“It’s similar to ChatGPT, but EduAI is specifically focused on educators, learners, and instructional needs,” Ms. Masako said, adding that the assistant provides age-appropriate and relevant information aligned with lessons.

She added that adopting new technologies is crucial for the education sector as these can help address some of the country’s pressing challenges, such as functional literacy.

“It’s time for us to truly embrace technology. Different industries are already doing it, and education should be the first. After all, every profession begins with education.” — Edg Adrian A. Eva