An additional ten campuses are being considered to add to the current sixteen of the Philippine Science High School System (PSHSS) to accommodate more students passing its entrance exam, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. made the remark, citing the report of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), about the over 5,800 qualified students who were unable to enter PSHSS due to limited slots.

“We need to look into which regions and how many passers there are, so we will concentrate on those. Ang initial idea ay ten pang campuses (The initial idea is ten more campuses),” Mr. Solidum told reporters during a DOST event on Monday.

Getting into the country’s premier science high school, PSHSS under DOST, or popularly known as “Pisay”, is getting tougher for students every year.

Of the 31,636 students who qualified to take the National Competitive Examination of DOST-Philippine High School System (DOST-PSHSS) last November, only 1,860 slots were available, according to PSHSS.

PSHS system campuses accommodate only 90 to 120 students each year, except for the main campus in Metro Manila, which admits up to 240.

Mr. Solidum said the Expanded PSHS System Act, ratified by both houses in June and now awaiting the President’s signature, will make PSHSS campus expansion now possible.

PSHSS welcomed the progress of the law, saying it will help strengthen the institution’s capacity to accommodate more students.

“The DOST–PSHS System and its stakeholders eagerly await the bill’s final approval, as it promises to bring more inclusive and accessible STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education to Filipino youth across the country,” PSHSS said in a statement.

Under Senate Bill No. 2974, authored and sponsored by Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, the measure will allow up to two campuses per region, excluding Metro Manila but including the newly established Negros Island Region.

The law will also consolidate existing and future campuses under a single governance structure to ensure consistent quality standards. – Edg Adrian A. Eva