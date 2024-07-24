The Metro Manila Council has declared a “State of Calamity” in the National Capital Region due to massive floods caused by the Typhoon Carina-enhanced Southwest Monsoon.

“Metro Manila is now in a state of Calamity,” Department of Interior and Local Government Benjamin “Benhur” De Castro Abalos announced after the resolution was approved by the members of the council on Wednesday afternoon.

The state of calamity declaration would allow the national government to use its “quick response funds” among affected areas and impose a price freeze on basic commodities.

12 out of 17 Metro Manila mayors have approved a “State of Calamity” resolution, while the mayors of Marikina, Malabon, Las Piñas, Valenzuela, and Parañaque were absent, as their cities are significantly affected.

“My recommendation is to declare a state of calamity, makakatulong po talaga yan sa atin (it will be helpful for us),” Quezon City Mayor, Josefina Tanya Go Belmonte said during a consultation with Metro Manila Council.

During the discussion, some Metro Manila mayors reported on their respective city’s conditions, highlighting the following situations:

Pasay – The city has tallied at least 1,800 evacuees.

Pateros – As of 10 a.m., all areas in Pateros are affected by flooding, impacting around 3,000 to 3,500 families.

Muntinlupa – No major flooding or evacuees have been recorded.

Mandaluyong – The city is monitoring evacuation centers as nearly 300 individuals have been evacuated. The city’s main road is inaccessible due to high flood waters.

Quezon City – Almost 22,000 individuals, or 7,231 families, have evacuated. All 154 evacuation centers are full, and 80 out of 142 barangays are affected by flooding.

Makat i City – 100 evacuees have occupied 3 evacuation centers.

Navotas – More than 80% of the city is affected by flooding.

– Edg Adrian A. Eva