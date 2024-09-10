The Alert Level 2 (increasing unrest) currently in effect for may be raised due to heightened seismic activity recorded since Monday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In a volcano advisory issued by PHIVOLCS on Tuesday, a total of 25 volcano-tectonic (VT) earthquakes have been recorded since 8:32 am on Monday morning, with the most recent 22 occurring after 10:35 p.m.

Residents of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental felt at least five of the VT earthquakes.

“VT earthquakes are generated by rock fracturing processes and the increase in VT activity may possibly precede eruptive activity,” PHIVOLCS said in a written statement.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and avoid entering the four-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) “to minimize risks from volcanic hazards such as pyroclastic density currents, ballistic projectiles, rockfall and others,” PHIVOLCS said.

Civil aviation authorities are also advised to prohibit pilots from flying close to the volcano’s summit, as ash and ballistic fragments from sudden eruptions can pose hazards to aircraft.

During ashfall events, PHIVOLCS recommends covering the nose and mouth with a damp, clean cloth or a dust mask.

Precautionary measures are also advised for communities living near river systems on both the southern and western slopes, as the risk of lahars and muddy streamflow is expected when heavy rainfall begins over the volcano. – Edg Adrian A. Eva