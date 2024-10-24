Dining In/Out (10/24/24)

1 of 10

Merienda as The Pen lights its Christmas Tree

THE PENINSULA MANILA’S annual tree lighting celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, and features holiday performances by The Peninsula Strings and Ateneo Chamber Singers, a festive merienda buffet, and seasonal activations for the whole family, all while guests await Peter Bear — who will be assisted by Make-A-Wish Philippines’ Wish Kids — to light the hotel’s 45-foot-tall tree. The merienda buffet at The Lobby will be held from 3-6 p.m., for P2,888 (adults) and P1,444 (children). For inquiries call Restaurant Reservations at 8887-2888 (extension 6694) or e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit www.peninsula.com/manila.

Mama Lou’s Endless Pasta with Steak promo

MAMA LOU’S Italian Kitchen is celebrating National Pasta Day from Oct. 15 to Nov. 10. The Endless Pasta with Steak Promo features a variety of 14 pasta flavors, including Spaghetti Bolognese, Penne Arrabiata, and Lucio’s Truffle Pasta. For two hours, guests can enjoy the pasta along with one serving of 200 gm premium marbled ribeye steak for P1,350. Those who wish to skip the steak can still enjoy the Endless Pasta all on its own for P650.

Honeybon’s DIY Monster House

FOR THIS HALLOWEEN, Honeybon has come up with the Design it Yourself (DIY) Monster House, a haunted house decorating kit that is available now in stores and online. The Monster House kit includes a bare monster house; purple, orange, black, and white icing; and a bag of ghoulish goodies that includes chocolate candies, mini breadsticks, gummy worms, teeth, eyeballs, and sprinkles. The Design it Yourself Monster House is available for P499 at Honeybon Festival Mall, Tokyo Bubble Tea Banawe, Tokyo Bubble Tea Wilson, and Tokyo Bubble Tea The Fort. It is also available online through the Honeybon and Tokyo Bubble Tea websites. The limited-edition kit will no longer be available after Oct. 31. For details, visit www.honeybon.ph.

Halloween treats at City of Dreams Manila

CITY OF DREAMS Manila’s Café Society offers Halloween appropriate pastries and confections from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. The playful Halloween-themed offerings include a Witch Pot Cake (P2,200), Pumpkin Coffin Cake (P1,500), Witch’s Trio of Mini Cakes (P600), Haunted Bricks Chocolate Bar (P350), and Scary Halloween Cookies (P400 for five pieces), among other choices. Meanwhile, at the center of the gaming floor, CenterPlay will offer Halloween-inspired specialty beverages for the whole month of November from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. For P500 net, guests can choose from five choices of tipples: Nightmare, Potion Ivy, Haunted Spirit Sour, Bloody Marga, and Amarantha.

Halloween at Newport World Resorts

IT IS HALLOWEEN at Newport World Resorts. Michelin Guide-listed Hotel Okura Manila beckons guests to tap into inner witchcraft with the Nightmare — a special Halloween cocktail that combines gin and sake with strawberry, exclusively available from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 only. And at Yawaragi, the signature Kisetsu Buffet is reimagined with a Halloween twist from Nov. 1 to 3, complete with a dedicated kids’ section with themed pastries. A spook-tacular feast awaits at the Kusina Sea Kitchens of Hilton Manila on Oct. 26 and 27, with special dishes and kiddie activities including face painting, DIY Cupcake Decorating, and trick or treating. At the Port Bar, adults get to have a taste of the festivities with the Bewitching Libations Bar Take Over in collaboration with Emperador and Destileria Limtuaco featuring free-flowing Halloween cocktails from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Oct. 30. At Sheraton Manila Hotel, Haunted Seas take over S Kitchen on Oct. 31. Pirate-themed dishes and spooky fun take the spotlight at the restaurant. Oori Korean Restaurant will offer a Fairy Fantasy celebration. On Oct. 27, the Marriott Cafe at Manila Marriott Hotel goes all out with the lunch time special Smorgasbord: The Big Sunday Halloween Buffet, and on Oct. 31, Black Banqueta Halloween Dinner Buffet will be served. These feasts come complete with trick or treat activities for kids. Visit the Marriott Cafe Bakery for ghoulishly surprises. Newport World Resorts is holding a Halloween Spectacle at the Newport Mall on Oct. 27 with magic shows, trick or treat adventures, and a line up of activities starting from 2 p.m. at the Newport Cinemas. Prior registration to the event is required. For more information on the Bewitching Halloween 2024 at Newport World Resorts visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

Gyukatsu-Motomura opens in Boracay

GYUKATSU-MOTOMURA, a Tokyo-based restaurant chain specializing in beef cutlets, will open its first location in Boracay in November. The restaurant aims to combine Japanese culinary excellence with the island’s tropical charm, providing a unique dining experience for both locals and tourists. Located at 0445 Zone 5, Road 1 Laketown Balabag, Malay, Boracay, Gyukatsu-Motomura will feature its signature dish, gyukatsu (deep-fried beef cutlet), made with premium beef and precise cooking techniques for a crispy exterior and tender interior. As part of its opening, Gyukatsu-Motomura will offer its signature gyukatsu for P988, a discount from the regular price of P1,288. Visit https://gyukatsumotomura.com/opening-soon for more information.

Richmonde Hotels thrills this Halloween

HALLOWEEN is a kid-friendly affair at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s Ballroom where the hotel will hold its annual kiddie Halloween party on Oct. 27 from 1-5 p.m. This year’s party, entitled “Halloween Fright Fest,” assembles iconic Halloween characters, entertainment, games, and surprises. For P1,599 net, children and adults alike can take part of this shindig that includes a buffet spread of trick-or-treat-inspired snack items with a round of mango iced tea, a magic show with an illusionist and ventriloquist, an interactive bubble show, access to the House of Terror, and a costume parade and contest for adults and children. An assortment of souvenirs like photos, cookies, and loot bags await the attendees. For ticket reservations and purchases, call 0917-821-0333 or e-mail fb@eastwoodrichmonde.com. Meanwhile, on Oct. 30, Richmonde Hotel Ortigas’ The Exchange is kicking off the long weekend with “Takipsilim,” inspired by Filipino folklore, with music, food, drinks, and fun. Tickets are priced at P1,380 net per person and include bottomless local beer, featured cocktails, soda, and iced tea, with unlimited bar chow at the buffet, and a live performance by Big Bash Band. For table reservations at The Exchange, call 0917-534-4352.

Kenny Rogers launches Four Cheese Roast line

KENNY ROGERS Roasters has introduced a new product line featuring the Four Cheese Roast which features a blend of sharp cheddar, cream cheese, blue cheese, and parmesan. The Four Cheese Roast — which has its signature roasted chicken marinated in a cheese blend and topped with a combination of the four cheeses — is priced at P770. The Four Cheese Roast Solo B option, available for P310, is a quarter roast chicken marinated in cheese, accompanied by four cheese sauces, two side dishes, one rice, and a signature corn muffin. Lastly, the Four Cheese Burger Combo, priced at P275, is a 1/3-pound burger topped with a sauce made from the four cheeses. The new product line is now available at all Kenny Rogers Roasters stores nationwide. Visit, http://kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph/ for more information or contact the delivery hotline: 8-555-9000.

Mang Inasal marks Ihaw Fest with free Palabok Solos

FOR ITS ongoing Ihaw Fest, Mang Inasal is offering two Palabok Solos with every purchase of a Family Fiesta bundle until Oct. 31. This offer is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. This is part of a nationwide celebration that previously featured Extra Creamy Halo-Halo in the first two weeks of the month. Palabok is the focus on the third and fourth weeks. The Mang Inasal Family Fiesta is available in four variants: All Chicken (Paa or Pecho), All Pork (Pork BBQ and Liempo), Chicken and Pork BBQ, and Chicken and Liempo, served on a bed of Java Rice for four to six people. Each bundle includes six drinks. The Fiesta lineup also includes budget-friendly party platters such as the Solo Fiesta, an all-in-one bilao of Ihaw-Sarap favorites; the Buddy Fiesta for two to three diners; and the Palabok Party Size, which is good for up to 10 people. Visit, http://www.manginasal.ph/ for more information.

Pancake House offers catering

PANCAKE HOUSE’S comfort food is available beyond their restaurant doors through Pancake House Catering — a service that has been offered for nearly two decades. Pancake House Catering offers tailored party experiences, whether it’s a birthday, a holiday gathering, or just a day with family and friends. It is currently available within Metro Manila, but have also catered events in select areas of Laguna, Cavite, and Bulacan. When planning an off-premise catering event with Pancake House, a minimum order of P28,000 is required, which already includes VAT and service charges. To confirm a reservation, a signed Party Reservation Agreement and a 50% down payment are necessary. The remaining balance must be settled seven days before the event. For the catering setup, Pancake House provides a complete buffet arrangement, including buffet tables, chinaware, flatware, and glassware (tables and chairs for guests are not included). The standard service duration is three hours, but additional time can be arranged at a rate of P1,500 per hour. Additional fees may apply depending on the event specifics. These could include charges for events held outside Metro Manila, venue-related fees, extra manpower, dual buffet setups, or services requested during graveyard shifts. For more details on Pancake House’s catering, reach out to catering@pancakehouse.com.ph or call the hotline, 888-79000.

Kinder launches new biscuit snack: Tronky

THE international chocolate brand Kinder, has launched its latest biscuit, Tronky. This new snack features a cocoa wafer biscuit filled with a creamy and crunchy filling. Each biscuit is topped with a thin chocolate strip. Kinder Tronky is now available in stores nationwide.