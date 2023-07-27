Dining In/Out (07/27/23)

Shangri-La The Fort opens Bake House store

SHANGRI-LA The Fort has opened a branch of Bake House, the newest dining destination in Mandaluyong. Located at the ground floor of Shangri-La Plaza Mall, this neighborhood cake and pastry shop offers a sweet and savory collection that is all-natural and trans-fat free, refraining from using artificial dyes and flavorings. Sourdough bread is freshly baked in intervals, beginning as early as 7 a.m. Among its signature items are Aligue Croissant, Conscious Cookie, Speijia Bread, Ohaina Cake, and Daisy Cake. A beverage line-up complements the menu, including Hey, Brew! Bake House’s homemade Kombucha that comes in three flavors, a curated coffee collection in partnership with Toby’s Estate, specialty teas and cold-pressed juices. A unique take on native tsokolate rounds up the list for Bake House’s signature hot chocolate, available both in milk and dark options. The shop’s takeaway packaging is made from biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable materials such as Kraft paper and boxes. Guests who purchase Bake House’s KeepCup and bamboo tumbler are entitled to special rates on their coffee orders. To know more, call 8820-0888, e-mail bakehouse@shangri-la.com, and follow Bake House Manila (@bakehousemnl) on Facebook and Instagram.

The Pen holds 47th anniversary dinner concert

THE PENINSULA Manila celebrates its 47th anniversary with Meet Me at the Pen: A Symphony of Talent Unveiled, featuring the talents of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, singer Nicole Asencio, and the Ryan Cayabyab Singers. To showcase Philippine artistry, the dinner concert on Aug. 10, Friday, will also highlight commissioned pieces by emerging visual artists Mano Gonzales and Alaga. The dinner will start at 7:00 p.m. and the concert at 7:15 p.m. Confirmed seating will be provided at The Lobby at P8,800 per person for the five-course dinner and concert. The price includes VAT, a 10% service charge, and applicable local taxes. For inquiries or reservations, call +63 (2) 8887-2888, extension 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), or e-mail DiningPMN@peninsula.com.

Dining deals to score at City of Dreams Manila

FOOD aficionados are in for treats this month and until August at City of Dreams Manila in participating restaurants, with discounts, freebies and fun games offered in two promotions. First there is I Love COD — by simply stating or presenting the “I LOVE COD” promotion code found in City of Dreams Manila’s website — www.cityofdreamsmanila.com — diners can enjoy discounts in three specialty outlets when they dine in until Aug. 31. Through the promotion, Crystal Dragon’s Cantonese and regional Chinese specialties can be experienced at a 20% discount. Classic Filipino dishes reimagined with subtle innovations by modern Filipino restaurant Haliya can also be savored at 20% off. Café Society’s freshly baked breads, pastries and confectionery, artisanal chocolates, quick gourmet sandwiches, and hot and cold brews are available at 15% discount, valid also for takeaways. Diners have only until July 31 to avail of the “Dine-in Deals” promotion at five of the resort’s restaurants, to score free items or discounts when dining at Hidemasa, Red Ginger, Jing Ting, Rossi Pizza, and Wave. The discounts and freebies apply on the next visit, valid within 60 days after the end of the promo period. Every P2,000 spend makes guests eligible to spin the wheel to get a chance to win signature dishes, select specialties, and beverages. Diners can also win and enjoy up to 50% discount on a maximum F&B consumption of P10,000 on their succeeding visit. For inquiries and reservations call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com. For more information, visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Marks & Spencer introduces new cereals

START the day with all-new and improved cereals from leading British retailer, Marks & Spencer (M&S). Developed, tried and tested by M&S expert breakfast product developers, the new cereals collection has less sugar, more healthy options and is designed with all family members’ diets and taste buds in mind. Choose from high-fiber options like Fruit & Fibre Flakes and Multigrain Hoops. Crowd-favorites such as Cornflakes and Apple & Cinnamon Crunch are not only deliciously healthy but they’re also rich in vitamins and iron. Kids will enjoy quick and easy back-to-school snacks such as Choco Pops and Milk & Choco Hazelnut Pillows paired with M&S Orange Juice or Cloudy Apple. Add in milk or yogurt or munch on these cereals on its own. The cereals are available in all stores now.

HeyBo set to launch its first international outpost in Manila

SALADSTOP PTE. LTD. together with its licensee, SSI Group, Inc. will be opening the first international and flagship outlet of HeyBo in Central Square BGC in August. A portmanteau of “hey,” a greeting akin to many a friendship, and a truncation of “bowl,” HeyBo offers warm grain bowls with focus on use of local flavors. Using and highlighting wholesome ingredients from all over the world, every bowl is a celebration of tastes and textures familiar to every culture and cooked to bring out the unique bold flavors hidden within. HeyBo’s Signature Bos are Kampong Table, Spice Trade, Shibuya Nights, and Sunday Roast and come with slow-cooked sauces and dips. SaladStop!, the first and largest healthy food chain in Asia, was first established in 2009 in Singapore as a family business. The group has grown exponentially in Asia setting up key markets outside of Singapore. It has over 70 outlets and a presence in seven markets across Asia Pacific. The SSI Group has been boosting its foothold on the F&B industry, opening up two stores each for Shake Shack and SaladStop! by the end of Q2 2022.

Gringo Introduces Gringinito

GRINGINITO, Gringo’s little brother, is now here and is grilling at The Podium’s The Corner Market. This new food hall concept lets diners mix and match Gringo favorites in one plate, including Gringo’s best-selling meats, nachos, and sides. Diners can choose either a tasty and juicy char-grilled chicken or tender and meaty barbecue ribs. They can also get both on one plate. After locking in their choice of meat, diners pick the toppings for their nachos. Gringinito has BBQ Brisket, made with premium Angus beef. For those looking for a healthier alternative, Creamy Spinach is the top pick. And for those who want the OG, Original Nachos is it, topped with chicken and cheese and trademark sauces. After meat and nachos, it is time for diners to get their sides. Gringinito has all the sides offered at Gringo: Cuban rice, Garlic rice, Coleslaw, Buttered Corn, Garlic Mushroom, Mashed Potato, Fries, Roasted Squash, Macaroni Salad, and Marbled Potatoes. Gringinito also offers tummy-filling and satisfying Bolognese Baked Mac and Bacon Mac and Cheese. Wash all these down with Gringo’s house-brewed iced tea, soda, or beer. More information about Gringinito and big brother Gringo’s available at gringo.ph or facebook.com/gringochickenribs/

New Taco Rice Bowl from Taco Bell

THE NEW Taco Rice Bowl is the latest innovation from Taco Bell, available in two options. First up is the new Taco Beef Rice Bowl, made with Mexican rice topped with several dollops of ground beef, and then garnished with shredded fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a special sauce, all contained in a bowl-shaped taco wrap that is edible. There’s also the new Taco BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl, made with perfectly cooked and seasoned Mexican rice with a generous serving of chicken chunks, garnished with shredded fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes, and then finished with a drizzle of barbeque sauce, all contained in an edible taco wrap bowl. The two Taco Rice Bowls are priced at P209 each a la carte. A full meal with a 12-oz serving of ice-cold and fizzy soda can be had for an additional P20. They are available exclusively for dine-in in all Taco Bell branches nationwide.