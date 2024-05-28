KITCHIE NADAL will return to the concert stage in SAME GROUND: Kitchie Nadal’s 20th Anniversary Concert at the New Frontier Theater, Quezon City, on June 2.

Twenty years since the release of her multi-platinum self-titled debut album, Ms. Nadal has maintained her relevance even among Gen Zs. Regarded as an early 2000s pop culture icon, hits like “Huwag Na Huwag Mong Sasabihin,” “Bulong,” and “Same Ground” keep her in the Top 10 list of Spotify Philippines’ most-streamed original Pilipino music (OPM) female artists today.

It is in this context that she has decided to perform her most popular songs to a crowd once more.

“It started because ‘Same Ground’ went viral on TikTok, and the song went through a resurgence,” Ms. Nadal said during a press conference at the Gozon Compound in Malabon City on May 23. “It makes me happy that my songs resonate with the younger generation.”

As for the concert title, she added that the song was chosen for its clever play of words. “I’m not on the ‘same ground’ anymore, being based in Spain, but now I am because I’m back for the concert,” she said.

Ms. Nadal married Spanish journalist Carlos López in 2015 and they now have two children. They are currently based in Madrid, Spain.

According to a press release, the homecoming show will serve as “a celebration of Kitchie’s monumental journey as one of the biggest-selling and most influential Pinoy rock figures from the early 2000s to the present.”

For Ms. Nadal, her lasting reputation is motivation for her to continue making songs, the latest of which is the single “Lahat,” which is dedicated to her family.

“It’s as rewarding as an artist to be arranging songs in the studio as it is to be rehearsing with a band and doing live shows,” she said.

Of the difference between her music now and then, Ms. Nadal said that it’s her inspiration that makes all the difference. “I’m inspired by my children and my husband, so that’s why my music is lighter and more positive now. What’s the same is that I want my songs to still be authentic and relatable.”

The concert will also feature several local artists who were her contemporaries in the 2000s band scene — Barbie Almalbis, Aia de Leon, Lougee Basabas, Hannah Romawac, Acel Bisa, and Monty Macalino of Mayonnaise.

These people have been her friends over the years, a connection held together by a passion for music and for shaping the new generation of artists.

“In my time, we needed a lot of support from the recording label, but now, the young ones like Zild can record at home and promote their own stuff through social media,” she said. “It’s great to inspire the younger generation.”

As for what to expect at the concert, Ms. Nadal teased that there will be both hits and underrated tracks from her debut album. “Pwede surprise na lang? (Can’t it be a surprise?)” she asked the media.

SAME GROUND: Kitchie Nadal’s 20th Anniversary Concert on June 2 is presented by Big Brew and Rolling Gum, in partnership with GNN Entertainment Productions. Tickets are now available via Ticketnet online and outlets nationwide and range in price from P1,200 to P4,000. — Brontë H. Lacsamana