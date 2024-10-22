FORTY YEARS since he started in show business, Raymond Lauchengco has continued his artistic evolution, be it in photography, directing, or visual arts. A 1980s matinee idol behind hits like “I Need You Back,” “Farewell,” and “So It’s You,” audiences have embraced him throughout his creative journey in both music and art.

It is in this context that he has decided to give thanks to those who have supported him all these years by bringing them back to the 1980s, when it all started. Mr. Lauchengco will return to the concert stage in Just Got Lucky at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque on Nov. 23.

“I named the concert Just Got Lucky because that’s how I feel about my life, my career, and the audiences who continue to listen to me even after 40 years. The more appropriate term is that I have been immensely blessed,” said Mr. Lauchengco in an e-mail interview with BusinessWorld.

It is also the title of a song from Bagets, the iconic coming-of-age film that launched Mr. Lauchengco, Aga Muhlach, Herbert Bautista, J.C. Bonnin, and William Martinez into 1980s superstardom.

On his varied career, he added that it was a complicated path. “I saw a journey that was just as important, so I took my time to relish it and explore other creative pursuits.”

Today, Mr. Lauchengco’s work spans a wide range of media — professional photography, directing, sculpture, and, of course, his first love, singing.

As for the music to expect in the concert, there will be “familiar love songs” as well as “fast songs with dancers.” Tunes like “Shadow of Time,” “Saan Darating Ang Umaga,” and “Farewell,” plus other favorites and dance tunes from the ’80s will offer a mix of nostalgia and fun.

“In putting the show together, I wanted to make sure I filled it with songs that would make people happy, songs that make your mind wind back to the time you were a teenager experiencing all sorts of emotions for the very first time: falling in love, getting your heart broken, making the friends you’ve kept to this day,” he said.

On giving the songs fresh takes, Mr. Lauchengco said that being an older person and a more experienced artistic storyteller makes all the difference. “We’ve all grown up; we have a lifetime of experiences and stories to draw from. I think that keeps the music and the interpretation fresh and relevant.”

The concert will also feature multitalented performer Bituin Escalante, with Waya Gallardo as the writer and concert director and Marvin Querido as the musical director.

These collaborations are there to “bring out the best” in him, according to Mr. Lauchengco.

“Since Bituin is incomparable, I feel lucky to just be able to share the stage with her. And that goes for the other surprise guests as well,” he said. “These are people I look up to and who have been a big part of my life and career.”

“I have lots of stories to tell the audience about these people I’ve been blessed with!”

Tickets to Just Got Lucky are now available via TicketWorld and at the Solaire box office. — Brontë H. Lacsamana