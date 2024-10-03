DANISH luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen (B&O) is set to strengthen its presence in the Philippines with an updated flagship store.

At the unveiling of B&O’s newly renovated space at the Shangri-La Plaza mall in Mandaluyong on Sept. 24, Ferdinand Ong, owner of B&O’s official Philippine distributor Living Innovations, showed off the range of audio equipment that can be found at the showroom.

Mr. Ong told the media that while the 124-square-meter space has been there for almost eight years, the renovation allows them to “follow the global image of B&O reflecting Scandinavian design.”

“This year, we really committed to renovating it to be the best possible space ever so that the brand can showcase its products’ timeless design and beautiful acoustic experiences,” he said.

Of the wide selection of portable speakers and headphones on display, the latest is the Beoplay H100, a pair of headphones with high-quality sound and state-of-the-art noise cancellation. It has a scratch-resistant glass touch interface and detachable components. Available in the colors Sunset Apricot, Infinite Black, and Hourglass Sand, Beoplay H100 is priced at P115,000.

The flagship store’s most engaging section is the home theater, with speakers that have studio-grade sound calibrated to the room and listener’s position. Called the Beovision Theater, the setup can be paired with the 97-inch Beovision Harmony, a 4K OLED screen TV, that works seamlessly with the Beolab 50 and Beolab 90 floor-standing speakers.

Throughout the space, the Beosound Shape keeps visitors wondering if they are decor or speakers. The personalized wall-mounted system looks like an art piece, with a minimum of eight cube-like tiles mounted on the wall in various patterns and arrangements.

A notable thing to remember about all of B&O’s audio equipment is that their “cradle-to-cradle design has enhanced durability,” according to Soren Kokholm, head of B&O Southeast Asia.

“We want to make products that last for a very, very long time. We do it by ensuring that the products we make have a long life,” he said.

One example is their speakers, which have a platform inside that can be updated to new devices. “You can simply open up an old model, remove the module inside, and replace it with a new one compatible with your new device. When you invest in a B&O product, we promise you that you will have it for many, many years,” explained Mr. Kokholm.

“Instead of calling it sustainable, we look at longevity. And, of course, luxury.”

The Bang & Olufsen flagship showroom is on the mid-level of the 3rd floor of Shang-ri-La Plaza mall’s East Wing. — Brontë H. Lacsamana