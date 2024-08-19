MaArte expands in time and space

1 of 4

THE ANNUAL MaArte At The Pen is about to get bigger and longer: the bazaar would usually be three days of shopping with goods spread out over three floors of the hotel, but this year, they’re adding space and days to the enterprise.

The MaArte at The Pen Fab Finds bazaar will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, Thursday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Furthermore, it will be held at the 9th and 5th floors, the Rigodon Ballroom, the Garcia Villa and the Balagtas Rooms, and is expanding in two new locations at The Peninsula Manila Hotel — The Conservatory and Upper Lobby at the 2nd floor.

Gemma Cruz Araneta, Vice-President of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Inc. (MFPI), and former Secretary of Tourism, told BusinessWorld in an interview during the Aug. 13 preview that the reason for the bigger spaces and the longer schedule was basically the bazaar’s popularity.

“Last year, we noticed that there were more exhibitors, and also more people came. It was kind of crowded. We figured if we had more days, then people can shop more leisurely, and they can come back [and shop for more].”

They also had to make room for the increased number of exhibitors: from 116 last year to 147 this year.

“They saw that this is really a good occasion to sell,” she said. “They believe in our advocacy, of course, and then, we also give them good terms.”

The bazaar is a fundraiser for the MFPI.

The exhibitors this year include designer Puey Quiñones, artisanal potter Joey de Castro, clothing brand Vara, and artisanal jeweler Kitsilver (who, during the preview, showed off a collection, called Calado, of jewelry modeled after embroidery).

“We really try our best to get the very enthusiastic exhibitors, and consistent in the quality of their products,” said Ms. Cruz Araneta. “They’re very proud that finally, we have these world-class museums… they know that all the funds that we raised are for the National Museum, so I guess that gives them satisfaction.”

Danny Jacinto, MFPI President and MaArte Committee Chair, told BusinessWorld that for the past two years, the foundation has been able to give scholarships and grants, pointing as an example the scholars they have sent to London, with a bill of about P6 million — which should give one an idea of how much money MaArte can actually raise.

As it celebrates 15 years, the MaArte fair brings with it a purpose — to spotlight the country’s endangered fauna such as the Philippine Eagle, crocodile, tamaraw, sea turtle, and tarsier.

One of the themes this year is sustainability, and Ms. Cruz Araneta elaborated, “As you may have noticed through life, people start industries of workshops, and then their problem is sustainability,” she said. She gave an example about the indigenous textiles and native crafts they will have on display. “To begin with, the materials are hard to come by; they want to be faithful to the old way or the traditional way of weaving. Then there’s a problem of the threads, the dyes… and also how to transmit this knowledge to the younger generation,” she said. “To be able to fulfill these factors, that really is a challenge.”

The triptych of the various high-end artisanal fairs of the city — MaArte, Artefino, and the Habi Fair; and due to their success, more are popping up — show off Filipino craftsmanship and where else it could go. Moreover, they provide accessibility to goods from all over the Philippines to the city-dweller, and serve as incubators for more exploratory brands and products. This has resulted in an ease of consuming local goods that benefit both the Filipino buyer and the maker, not to mention the soft power of seeing what the Filipino can do.

Ms. Cruz Araneta says, “It’s also such a joy to see how some of the exhibitors are able to incorporate the traditional to the contemporary.”

Asked how activities like theirs contribute to accessibility and appreciation for Filipino culture, she said, “The products are available. And you can see different stages, different types, from the very traditional and then the modernized ones. So you can have your selection.”

For updates, visit the MFPI and MaArte’s official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram or check out www.museumfoundationph.org. — Joseph L. Garcia