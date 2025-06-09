A new weaving center depends on you

1 of 3

A SOCIAL enterprise promoting indigenous weaving techniques in modern clothing is seeking help — they hope to raise between P5 million to P10 million, and it all hinges on one night: a benefit fashion show called Weave It to Life on July 27 at The Manila Hotel.

Kandama, a social enterprise once located in Kiangan, Ifugao, has helped local women find employment and preserve local craft (specifically, woven cloth) since its founding in 2016. Unfortunately, they have lost the Julongan Weaving Center which they occupied.

“We’re doing this show largely because of a great challenge that they’ve faced,” said Kandama Chief Executive Officer, Founder, and TOYM (The Outstanding Young Men) awardee Victor Baguilat, Jr. in a speech during a press conference in Intramuros on June 2. “We were just evicted from our weaving center.”

In a later interview during the day, he said that it was because the land and structure they occupied, which they did not own, was going to be turned into a church for the community. “It was a very anxious moment in my life, and in the (lives) of the weavers.”

“A lot of the social impact that we produce revolves around the weaving center,” he added.

“We have to raise P5 million,” he said. “To run the entire program, I think will probably be around P5 million to P10 million, to make it a more sustainable weaving center.” He elaborated that the P5 million would be the baseline to buy a lot and build near the former weaving center. “We really have to have our own property,” he added. Operational expenses, such as equipment and paying the weavers, raise the cost to P10 million.

He says that 100% of Kandama’s proceeds goes to the weaving center. Proceeds from the show will directly support the construction and operational startup of the new Julongan Weaving Center. Its partner for the event, JCI Manila, will take care of the planned center’s architecture, according to Mr. Baguilat. If everything goes well, the center could be up in six months.

The benefit show will feature Kandama’s newest collection, “Executive Outlaws,” which merges urban tailoring with ancestral textile traditions.

How will they raise that kind of money in one night? According to a press release, “the event will gather over 500 high-impact guests, including leaders from fashion, philanthropy, government, and media. Sponsors and supporters will be acknowledged on-site and permanently honored through inscriptions on the weaving center’s walls.”

“That show is also the launch for the crowdfunding campaign that we’re doing with The Spark Project,” said Mr. Baguilat.

In his speech, he said, “The heart of our social enterprise is not the weaving center: it’s really the people, the weavers, and the partners behind it. Whether or not we have a weaving center, we know that we can always find a way to build one.

“We’re beyond the physical infrastructure. The heart of the weaving center is really the spirit.”

Ticket prices for the event range from P5,000 for Bronze to P10,000 for Gold: Heritage Patron. For details and ticket sales, check out https://kandamacollective.com/. — JL Garcia