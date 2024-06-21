This Weekend: Live music, creative talks, Pride events and more

1 of 3

WITH the midpoint of 2024 fast approaching and many cities in the Philippines drenched in either heat or rain, various forms of entertainment continue to provide citizens a sense of relief and a means of expression.

The music industry is booming, the arts scene is thriving, and Pride Month is reaching its peak. Here are some activities this weekend that the curious and the bored can try out.

LIVE MUSIC

Crowd-favorite original Pilipino music (OPM) artists like Ben&Ben, Kean Cipriano, and Leanne and Naara will take the stage at the Tic Tac Music Festival 2024 on June 21. Visitors can enter for free to enjoy the music and get a chance to win a trip for two to the Singapore F1 Concert by buying Tic Tac products. The festival takes place at the Bonifacio Global City Ampitheatre in Taguig from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Over at Greenbelt 3 Park in Makati, the Fête de la Musique Main Stage will see artists like Shanni, Jason Dhakal, Dwata, Autotelic, Any Name’s Okay, and more performing live. The music starts at 4 p.m. and goes on until midnight. The performances are completely free to the public. This is the main event for Fête de la Musique this year.

Those who prefer intimate gigs will have a lot to choose from this weekend. On June 22, Kashmir Live in Poblacion, Makati will feature artist Chela and the Iloilo bands Pulsing Chunky and The Queens, among others, starting at 7 p.m. On June 23, The Astbury in Makati will see indie musicians TONEEJAY, Hairgum, and I Belong to the Zoo performing from 5 p.m. onwards. Meanwhile, folk pop artists Munimuni and Johnoy Danao will be at Jess & Pat’s in Maginhawa St., Quezon City at 6 p.m. on both June 21 and 22 for a back-to-back gig.

CREATIVE TALKS

As part of the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ Pelikulaya program, which screens queer-related films for Pride Month, the talk “Kaming Mga Talyada” will explore early queer representation in film through comedy. It will be held for free on June 21, 3:45 p.m., at the Cinematheque Centre Manila at T.M. Kalaw, Manila, along with a screening of the 1962 classic film of the same name.

On June 22 at 2:30 p.m., there will be a “Sonik Soiree,” a free mini conference about sustainability in the music industry, at The Astbury in Makati. Led by Sonik Philippines and supported by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and the French Institute, it aims to bolster international export of Filipino creativity. Topics include digital practices and getting gigs abroad.

The Peninsula Manila in Makati will hold its first ever “Art in Resonance Talk” on June 23, featuring National Artist Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera in conversation with historian and author Ambeth Ocampo regarding the social and cultural context behind his works. Priced at P3,888, the talk starts at 3 p.m. at The Conservatory of the Pen and is followed by an afternoon tea buffet (included in the fee) at The Upper Lobby of the hotel at 4 p.m.

PRIDE EVENTS

Southies won’t miss out on the fun for Pride Month, with Silang, Cavite’s SSPACE Coffee holding “Kulayan Mo Ang Awra Ko,” a whole-day event on June 21 that features bands, DJs, food pop-ups, and a trivia quiz. It opens at 10 a.m. but will last well into the night. Entry costs P700, inclusive of one beer.

Presented by the Human Rights and People Empowerment Center, the Freedom Extravaganza Film Festival will have a free screening of the Vietnamese queer film Goodbye Mother on June 21 at 7 p.m., at Harong, Mother Ignacia St., Quezon City. The film will be followed by a queer Pinoy pop culture trivia night at 9 p.m.

Rampa Club in Quezon City will present the concert The Short N’ Sweet Rise and Fall of a Midwest Brat, a free-admission performance of the music of Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charlixcx featuring Filipino musician Stef Aranas, on June 21.

Love Laban 2 Everyone: Pride PH Festival is the main Pride event this year, set for June 22 at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. It will feature big-name celebrities and artists like Vice Ganda, Ben&Ben, BINI, Cup of Joe, Gloc-9, Juan Karlos, and Marina Summers, among many others, celebrating gay pride through their performances. It is free to the public.

After-parties on June 22 include the Resbaklaan hang-out at Commune cafe in Poblacion, Makati starting at 7 p.m.; Sunny Club PH’s Pink Pony Club, a Chappell Roan night for queer women only, at The Odd Seoul in Quezon City starting at 8:30 p.m.; the official Love Laban After Party with the Divine Divas at Rampa Club in Quezon City starting at 9 p.m.; and the Life, Love, and Liberty after-party at Loft Cafe in Burgos Circle, Taguig, starting at 10 p.m.