Just because Catholics have to abstain from meat on Holy Week doesn’t mean it has to be endless cans of tuna. The chef-instructors at Center for Culinary Arts – Manila (CCA) gave us recipes to fast fabulously this Holy Week.

Binagoongang Salmon at Langka

CCA Manila Program Manager Kerwin Funtanilla said, “Binagoongan is always a treat in our household. In the observance of Lent, we use fish and vegetables in lieu of pork. This dish is always a staple during our celebration of the Lord’s Resurrection on Easter.”

Salmon fillet, cubed, 500 gm

Vegetable oil, 200 gm

Jackfruit (langka), unripe, sliced and boiled until tender, 150 gm

Coconut cream, 120 ml

Garlic, minced, 35 gm

White onion, diced, 50 gm

Shrimp paste, 75 gm

Tomatoes, sliced, 60 gm

Ginger, minced, 10 gm

Green chili pepper, deseeded, 6 pieces

Ground black pepper to taste

Eggplant, fried (optional)

Salmon skin, fried until crisp (optional)

Heat vegetable oil in a pan. Fry the salmon in hot oil. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, sauté ginger, onions, garlic, and shrimp paste until fragrant. Add tomatoes and green chilis. Cook until slightly soft and wilted. Add coconut cream and cook for 5-10 minutes to develop flavors. Add boiled langka and fried salmon. Serve hot with fried eggplant, crispy salmon skin, and steamed rice.

Tofu and Banana Asado

Meanwhile, chef-instructor Miguel Lorino gave us this recipe for Tofu and Banana Asado.

Vegetable oil, 60 ml

Garlic, minced, 60 gm

Water, 480 ml

Soy sauce, 180 ml

Star anise, 10 gm

Tausi bean,s 50 gm

Banana blossom, hydrated, 10 gm

Brown sugar, 150 gm

Silken tofu, cut into 1 inch thickness, 600 gm

Saba bananas, sliced and fried, 200 gm

Black pepper, ground as needed

Salt as needed

In a large pot, heat oil and saute garlic. Pour in water and soy sauce then add the star anise, tausi beans, banana blossoms, and brown sugar. Simmer for 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Gently add silken tofu and fried bananas. Simmer for another 5 minutes. Serve.

— JLG