Just because Catholics have to abstain from meat on Holy Week doesn’t mean it has to be endless cans of tuna. The chef-instructors at Center for Culinary Arts – Manila (CCA) gave us recipes to fast fabulously this Holy Week.
Binagoongang Salmon at Langka
CCA Manila Program Manager Kerwin Funtanilla said, “Binagoongan is always a treat in our household. In the observance of Lent, we use fish and vegetables in lieu of pork. This dish is always a staple during our celebration of the Lord’s Resurrection on Easter.”
Salmon fillet, cubed, 500 gm
Vegetable oil, 200 gm
Jackfruit (langka), unripe, sliced and boiled until tender, 150 gm
Coconut cream, 120 ml
Garlic, minced, 35 gm
White onion, diced, 50 gm
Shrimp paste, 75 gm
Tomatoes, sliced, 60 gm
Ginger, minced, 10 gm
Green chili pepper, deseeded, 6 pieces
Ground black pepper to taste
Eggplant, fried (optional)
Salmon skin, fried until crisp (optional)
- Heat vegetable oil in a pan. Fry the salmon in hot oil. Remove and set aside.
- In the same pan, sauté ginger, onions, garlic, and shrimp paste until fragrant.
- Add tomatoes and green chilis. Cook until slightly soft and wilted.
- Add coconut cream and cook for 5-10 minutes to develop flavors.
- Add boiled langka and fried salmon. Serve hot with fried eggplant, crispy salmon skin, and steamed rice.
Tofu and Banana Asado
Meanwhile, chef-instructor Miguel Lorino gave us this recipe for Tofu and Banana Asado.
Vegetable oil, 60 ml
Garlic, minced, 60 gm
Water, 480 ml
Soy sauce, 180 ml
Star anise, 10 gm
Tausi bean,s 50 gm
Banana blossom, hydrated, 10 gm
Brown sugar, 150 gm
Silken tofu, cut into 1 inch thickness, 600 gm
Saba bananas, sliced and fried, 200 gm
Black pepper, ground as needed
Salt as needed
- In a large pot, heat oil and saute garlic.
- Pour in water and soy sauce then add the star anise, tausi beans, banana blossoms, and brown sugar. Simmer for 20 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Gently add silken tofu and fried bananas.
- Simmer for another 5 minutes.
- Serve.
