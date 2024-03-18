Sealy and Ballet Philippines mix quality mattresses with ballet

SEEING ballerinas execute graceful leaps and lifts makes one wonder how the human body can be trained to peak condition for it. Mattress brand Sealy and Ballet Philippines (BP) put forth a piece of that puzzle.

The month of March bore witness to the launch of Sealy’s latest Posturepedic line — the Elevate Ultra Mattress Collection — which BP claims to be an optimal partner for providing ample sleep support for its ballet dancers.

Outside of that function, the Posturepedic line boasts a presence in many five-star luxury hotels in the Philippines. Those who want to have their own high-end mattress at home can purchase one from Sealy, with the Hotel Executive Luxury Plush starting at P207,000.

“The Elevate Ultra collection has been tested already in other markets like Singapore, and the reception was very good. It’s been there for a year already, so we’re now sure that it’s time to bring it to the Philippines,” said Focus Global, Inc. President Stephen D. Sy in an interview with BusinessWorld at the launch on March 14 in Bonifacio Global City.

He added that firm-support mattresses are more in-demand in the Philippines. In the new line, the Orthopaedic Series Spine Set fulfills this need, starting at P215,000 and geared towards firmness for ideal spinal alignment.

Meanwhile, the aptly named Royal Retreat, providing satisfyingly soft yet reliable sleep support, starts at P290,000.

The launch of the Elevate Ultra coincides with Sealy’s eighth year as part of the home furnishings store’s portfolio. “Over the past eight years, we’ve seen Filipinos rave about enhanced sleep with Sealy. It’s doing well,” said Mr. Sy.

Chee Yan Lee, Sealy Asia’s director and general manager, said in a speech that he “eagerly anticipates the ongoing success of Sealy in the region.”

Its sleep technology features include: align support titanium coils that cradle the spine, pressure relief as the mattress contours to the body, and breathability through the surface being naturally cool to the touch.

For Ballet Philippines president Kathleen Lior-Liechtenstein, partnering with the mattress manufacturer to “highlight the importance of proper support and comfort in improving physical and mental activity” was a no-brainer.

BP dancers briefly graced the launch to demonstrate this synergy, twirling on tiptoes and leaping and lifting amid the luxurious mattresses in the showroom.

“It’s a perfect synergy that enables our ballet dancers to awaken feeling rejuvenated, energized, and poised to perform with grace and harmony,” said Ms. Lior-Liechtenstein. — Brontë H. Lacsamana