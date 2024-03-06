Arts & Culture (03/06/24)

1 of 9

Rep presents Pinter’s Betrayal

TO start its 87th season, Repertory Philippines brings Betrayal by British theater icon and Nobel Prize-winning playwright Harold Pinter, to Manila. It is currently running until March 17 at the Carlos P. Romulo Theater in RCBC Plaza, Makati. Directed by actor and theater director Victor Lirio, Betrayal features a cast of London-based Filipino actors: James Bradwell, James Cooney, and Vanessa White. For show-buying and ticket inquiries, visit https://linktr.ee/repertoryphilippines. Tickets are now available via Ticketworld. For updates, visit @repertoryphilippines on Facebook and Instagram.

Exhibit recalls Martial Law

THE EXPERIENCES of those who survived the Martial Law period have been immortalized in the photo exhibit “Dark Memories: Torture, incarceration, disappearance, and death under Martial Law.” Launched during this year’s EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary, it sheds light on the atrocities during the military rule using black and white photographs of the survivors and their families, accompanied by their firsthand accounts and shared recollections. The photos are all by award-winning documentary photographer Rick Rocamora. The portraits highlight the narratives of writers, union leaders, activists, and human rights defenders. The exhibit can be viewed at the Benilde Design + Arts Campus in Malate, Manila, until March 15.

One More Chance, the Musical adds more shows

THE PHILIPPINE Educational Theater Association (PETA) has announced that more shows for One More Chance, The Musical will be available starting March 7 via TicketWorld, due to overwhelming demand. It will now run from April 12 until June 30, instead of the initial June 16 closing, at the PETA-Phinma Theater in New Manila, Quezon City. Close to 1,800 tickets were sold in the first hour alone when first made available in a three-day pre-sale in February, with more than half of the 50-show run gone in an instant. One More Chance, The Musical is based on the 2007 blockbuster motion picture One More Chance produced by ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc., and will have songs by Filipino band Ben&Ben. For more information, follow PETA’s social media accounts.

ARTablado in Galleria presents 3 artists

WORKS by conceptual artist Marco Ortiga, abstractionist Julius Sanvictores, and painter Michael Sagaran are currently on display at ARTablado at Robinsons Galleria. Their common ground is the urge to express their perspectives in an experimental, non-representational way. Their three-man show, “The Speed of Abstract,” aims to mine the intersection of their diverse approaches. It is on view until March 15 at Robinsons Land ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas.

PPO, Dariusz Machej bring Don Pasquale to life

CLASSICAL singer Dariusz Machej is joining the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) this March for a production of Don Pasquale. Gaetano Donizetti’s most popular opera buffa will go on stage on March 8 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. It tells the comedic story of the titular elderly bachelor who decides to marry in order to disinherit his nephew, Ernesto — a plan thwarted by a series of misunderstandings and mistaken identities. The comical production will be led by PPO music director and principal conductor Grzegorz Nowak. Tickets, priced from P800 to P3,000, are available at the CCP Box Office and via TicketWorld.

The M presents DJs in dialogue and performances

THE METROPOLITAN Museum of Manila is pushing on with “Deep Feedback,” a lecture originally slated for January featuring DJ Elijah and Manila Community Radio archivist Sai Versailles. On March 8, a dialogue inspired by the “back-to-back” format, where two or more DJs take turns sharing music to co-create rather than compete, will be held at The M. Due to venue capacity, pre-registration is now closed, but a limited number of walk-in guests will be accepted at the doors, which open at 7 p.m. The Met is at the Mariano K. Tan Centre, 30th St., BGC, Taguig City

Pingkian: Isang Musikal explores Emilio Jacinto’s life

THE TUMULTUOUS era of the Philippine revolution takes centerstage in Pingkian: Isang Musikal, which follows the life of Emilio Jacinto. Set in the final throes of the Philippine revolution up until the onset of the Philippine-American war, it features the ghosts of Andres Bonifacio and Dr. Jose Rizal. The Tanghalang Pilipino musical is currently running until March 24, with shows every day at 3 and 8 p.m. at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater) at the CCP Complex in Pasay City. Tickets cost P1,500 and are available at the CCP Box Office and TicketWorld.

FHL presents lecture on ‘Kamlon’s Rebellion’

THE 2nd RODERICK HALL Memorial Lectures series is back with “Kamlon’s Rebellion, 1948-1955,” detailing the story of a forgotten Sulu insurgency post-World War II. Thomas McKenna leads the virtual lecture, taking participants to the island of Jolo where a former anti-Japanese guerrilla in his 60s fights the combined forces of the Philippine army, navy, and air force. The lecture goes live on March 9, 10 a.m., via Zoom, presented by the Ayala Foundation. For more details and to register, visit the Filipinas Heritage Library website.

Duty Free Philippines hosts religious exhibit

LENTEN traditions are being showcased in a partnership between Duty Free Philippines and Parañaque City through the “Pansiong Panlayag” exhibit, which features 30 images and statues of saints. The exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to immerse in the rich religious heritage of the Philippines through displays of images and statues of saints. It is in Duty Free’s flagship Fiestamall near the airport area in Parañaque City, where many come to shop after arriving in the Philippines. The goal of the exhibit is to showcase the country’s cultural heritage and forward faith-based tourism.

Silverlens returns to Art Basel Hong Kong

SILVERLENS has announced its return to Art Basel Hong Kong, where it will debut works by Imelda Cajipe Endaya and Carlos Villa. The gallery’s presentation at Art Basel will also feature art by Pacita Abad, Nicole Coson, Patricia Perez Eustaquio, Michael Joo, Pow Martinez, Stephanie Syjuco, and Yee I-Lann. It takes place from March 26 to 30 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. “The participating artists represent a wide breadth of the gallery’s program from its Manila and New York City locations,” according to a statement from Silverlens. Ms. Eustaquio, for instance, will bring a “new hybrid tapestry of digital and Filipino native weaves” for the fair’s “Encounters” section.