Arts & Culture (09/17/25)

MSO to mount Tchaikovsky concert

THE concert Dancing with Tchaikovsky, scheduled for Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., will have the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) taking on Tchaikovsky’s timeless melodies, including the Festival Coronation March, Rococo Variations for Cello and Orchestra, and a suite from the ballet Sleeping Beauty. Presented by the MSO Foundation Inc. and Standard Insurance, in partnership with EastWest Bank, the concert will also feature cello prodigy Damodar Das Castillo and guest conductor Alexander Vikulov. It will take place at the Aliw Theater, Star City, CCP Complex, Pasay City. Tickets, ranging in price from P650 to P3,500, are available via TicketWorld. Students can use the 50% off code TCHAIKOVSKYSTUDENT50 while seniors and PWDs can use the 20% off code TCHAIKOVSKYMSO20.

Sound, visual art exhibits at NCCA galleries

THE National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has opened two exhibits in its galleries. The first is Balhin, a solo exhibition by Bulacan-born visual artist Edmond Rivera, which draws from his childhood experience of losing his home amid the ongoing displacement of the Lumad in Bukidnon. His works invite reflection on the human cost of so-called progress, especially for marginalized communities. The second is Breathing as Afterthought, a sound-only exhibit by Baguio-based artist Benjamin Meamo III, made as a testament to the sounds of Baguio City amidst its chaos as a tourism hotspot. Curated by Mervine Aquino, the audio installation is an auditory trip that invites listeners to feel, hear, and breathe as one with the City of Pines. The two shows are ongoing at the NCCA Gallery, located at 633 General Luna St., Intramuros, Manila, until Sept. 30.

A Chorus Line tickets now available

FOLLOWING the success of Into the Woods, Theatre Group Asia (TGA) is bringing another Broadway landmark to local audiences with A Chorus Line, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Advance ticket sales are available for BPI cardholders until Sept. 17 while TGA early sign-ups open on Sept. 18. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Sept. 19 via TicketWorld. Ticket prices range from P900 to P5,500. A Chorus Line will run from March 12 to 29, 2026.

Three artists in one Imahica show

THE exhibit Triadico: A Tapestry of Diverse Art, is opening on Sept. 20 at the Imahica Art Gallery. The exhibition brings together three women artists, Jinky Rayo, Millet Sacerdoti, and Butchie Diano-Peña, in an exploration of creativity, collaboration, and diverse perspectives. Working across watercolor, acrylic, gouache, oil, and mixed media, their works weave individuality into a shared artistic vision. The exhibit will run until Oct. 4 at Imahica Art, 2A Lee Gardens, Lee St., Wack Wack, Mandaluyong City. There will be an opening reception on Sept. 20 at 2 p.m., an opportunity to meet the artists.