Style (10/30/23)

Fenty x Puma Avanti’s 2nd drop on Nov. 3

ON NOV. 3, global singer Rihanna and sports company Puma will launch two new colorways of their Fenty x Puma Avanti sneaker. The shoe is an unconventional mix of two Puma icons blending the high-quality leather design of the King football boot with the outsole of the heritage running shoe, Easy Rider. A fashion take on the football trend and inspired by the materials and colors of vintage sport styles, the second drop of Avanti will be available in dark myrtle and club navy, in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizing. The price point will range from ₱9,600 for adults and ₱5,800 for kids. Both colorways will feature oil treated leather, a tonal leather formstrip with leather piping, gold aglets, and a debossed Fenty number 1 logo on the tongue. The second drop of the Fenty x Puma Avanti will be available to shop from Nov. 3, 10 a.m., exclusively at Puma Glorietta and on PUMA.com.

COS reimagines its iconic Quilted Bag

COS’s signature Quilted Bag – spotted on the arms of several style icons all over the world – consists of an immediately recognizable pillowy, cloud-like texture that adds a sense of tactility to any look. From its original oversized crossbody bag design to its mini and micro versions, the Quilted Bag has become a must-have within fashion circles for its functionality and innovative construction. For its Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection, the London-based fashion brand gives an elevated flair to the iconic piece in luxurious, butter-soft leather. The COS AW23 iteration of the Quilted Bag comes in ew hues like cappuccino, banana-milk yellow, and turquoise in their micro and mini versions. It is also offered in black and cream-white colors. All crafted in 100% leather shell and 100% cotton lining, limited pieces of the Quilted Bag and more contemporary designs from the AW23 Collection are available at the COS Store Manila, SM Aura Premier, or on cos.com.

Flawless Face & Body Clinic marks 22 years with promo

IN HONOR of the 22nd anniversary of the Flawless Face & Body Clinic in December, the clinic is offering both old and new customers 3+1 and 4+1 Medical and Non-medical Service Packages that, after free consultation, promises to holistically cater to each individual need. In these packages, medical and non-medical services are available for clients to further their beauty journey. Clarifying treatments include the Easy Peel, Mesoestetic Peel, FNT Retinol, and Fraxelite, while Brightening treatments include the nutrient-rich Beauty Drip, Vita Detox or Vita Detox with Vitamin C, and FNT Whitening. Customers may opt for lifting in the form of FNT Exosomes or FNT Lifting, or Body Solutions like Shape & Sculpt or Laser Hair Removal. Each remaining month of 2023 will also see exclusive Flash Sales from Flawless, including this month’s offer of 22% off on two sessions of Nano PowerPeel with Mask or Advanced Facial with Rejuvelite, and a free second session with every purchase of Beauty Drip, Vita Detox, or Laser Hair Removal, until Oct. 31. Learn more about the promo via their website, Facebook page, Instagram, and TikTok.