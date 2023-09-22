Entertainment News (09/22/23)

1 of 5

Spotify launches Drag Race PHL playlist, podcast

AS THE hottest Pinoy queens of the moment fight for the crown on the second season of Drag Race Philippines, Spotify puts the spotlight on audio and video content related to the show. The platform has launched Bahaghari, Spotify’s PRIDE playlist that supports LGBTQIA+ artists and allies all year long. This season’s queens will be taking turns curating the playlist, which gives listeners a glimpse of their musical tastes and lets them share the tracks that have inspired and shaped their journeys as artists. Of course, the playlist also contains the season’s official theme song, “BOOGSH!.” Spotify has also launched a next-day recaps video podcast BEKENEMEN, hosted by Baus Rufo and Myx Channel. It aims to explore the modern-day Pinoy queer experience and comment on episodes from the Drag Race franchise, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. Drag Race Philippines Season 2 is now streaming on HBO GO and WOWPresents Plus worldwide.

Piolo Pascual set to star in one-night concert

THE COUNTRY’S ‘Ultimate Heartthrob’ Piolo Pascual promises a charming live performance on stage with a one-night concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Oct. 20, 8 p.m. Billed as a showcase of his enchanting vocals, magnetic appeal, and captivating music, the show will likely feature tracks that Mr. Pascual has popularized, such as “Paano Ba ang Magmahal” from the 2015 hit movie The Breakup Playlist, “One More Chance,” “Kailangan Kita,” and “Timeless”. Tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets. The price range is as follows: P8,500 (platinum), P7,500 (SVIP), P6,500 (VIP), P5,000 (gold), P3,500 (silver), and P1,500 (bronze).

Disney Princess concert comes to Manila, Cebu, Davao

THE MUSIC of Disney’s princesses has been the soundtrack to many generations’ lives, making it a big event whenever the beloved songs come to life on stage. With Disney Princess – The Concert!, Filipinos will be able to enjoy their all-time favorite tunes on Nov. 18 and 19 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati, on Nov. 22 at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City, and on Nov. 21 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao. Presented by Disney Concerts and Wilbros Live, the show stars a quartet of Broadway and television stars celebrating the music from every Disney Princess in an unforgettable show, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince. Larger than life animation and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic while the acclaimed stars sing crowd favorites and share exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Tickets will go on-sale on Sept. 30, 12 p.m., via TicketWorld.com.ph and TicketWorld outlets for Manila, and SMTickets.com and SMTickets outlets for Cebu and Davao. For more information, follow @WilbrosLive on FB, Twitter and IG.

Singer-songwriter Madison Beer drops new album

PLATINUM-SELLING recording artist, songwriter, and producer Madison Beer has released her sophomore album Silence Between Songs, where her vocals and talent for storytelling and emotional depth are on full display. “I’ve learned so much about myself and my artistry on the journey of the last two years since my last record,” the singer said in a statement. “This album tells the story of so many different pieces of me that I discovered in the moments of pause where I settled down from the noise and learned the most about myself.” The 14-track album also features collaborations with Leroy Clampitt, One Love, Jeremy “Kinetics” Dussolliet, Fred Ball, James Francies, Tim Sommers, Lucy Healey, Harold Eugene Clark, James Roger McGuinn, and Tobias Jesso, Jr. Silence Between Songs is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Game show about financial literacy launched

FWD LIFE Insurance Corp. (FWD Philippines) recently launched a new game show, Pinoy Money Master, the first of its kind in the Philippines. The idea is to teach viewers how to handle their finances. It uses the TV quiz show format but focused on money matters. “Pera wiser, para happier” is the main takeaway of the show. Gen Zs, Millennials, and Gen Xers outwit and outmatch each other to claim up to P100,000, life insurance, and the bragging rights to be dubbed as the Pinoy Money Master. The first three episodes feature social media influencers like Inka Magnaye, Stanley Chi, and Nicko Sia, who team up with a group of Filipino contestants to see which of the three generations reign supreme. The game show is livestreamed via FWD’s Facebook page, where viewers can also participate and win special prizes from each episode, including cash, smart watches, and vouchers for shopping and travel. The pilot episode of Pinoy Money Master is now available for streaming, with an upcoming episode on Sept. 27.