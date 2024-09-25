Entertainment News (09/25/24)

1 of 12

Filipino-dubbed Inside Out 2 comes to Disney+

THE first Filipino-dubbed film on Disney+ is Inside Out 2, and it features the voice of Filipino celebrity Joshua Garcia in a cameo as Lance Slashblade. Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 will be available in a Filipino dub starting Sept. 25. Mr. Garcia’s participation as lead character Riley’s dramatic anime hero from childhood also marks his first animation dubbing role.

Rey Valera is back to perform at CenterPlay

AFTER a successful sold-out concert last year, Rey Valera returns onstage at CenterPlay in City of Dreams Manila for another one-night only performance on Sept. 26, 9:30 p.m. The singer, songwriter, music director, and film scorer will be performing his hits from the 1970s to the ’80s. These include “Walang Kapalit,” “Kung Kailangan Mo Ako,” and “Maging Sino Ka Man.” He will also perform his compositions popularized by Rico Puno (“Sorry Na, Puede Ba”), Pol Enriquez (“Ayoko Na Sa’Yo”), and Sharon Cuneta (“Mr. DJ” and “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko”), among others. Guests can reserve a seat or a table with consumables starting at P3,000, comprising of bar snacks, burgers, fries, and beverages. VIP couch seats for a party of eight (P24,000) and VIP Small Tables for a group of four (P12,000) are also available.

Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club, QC hold events

A PARTNERSHIP between the Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club (HPC) and the local government unit of Quezon City will be bringing back-to-back celebrations for pets and owners on Sept. 27 at Robinsons Galleria and on Oct. 4 at Robinsons Novaliches. The first event will be “Break Free From Rabies,” a whole-day event that includes a series of educational talks on the importance of rabies vaccination, pet health and wellness, and responsible pet ownership. Other activities include free anti-rabies vaccination, free vet consultations, microchipping, deworming, and a pet adoption drive. For those with creative talent, there will also be a Chalk Art Contest. Games and raffle prizes also await.

Australia Football League watch party at Hilton Manila

SPORTS FANS can watch the 2024 Australia Football League (AFL) Grand Final and Rugby Championship game between New Zealand and Australia at the Newport World Resorts this September. Hilton Manila is hosting a viewing party for the double header on Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ballroom will also be a mini expo of Down-Under products, with an OZ Kick clinic for the kids and beer games for adults during halftime breaks. A buffet lunch at 11:30 a.m. will serve an Aussie BBQ. There will be a raffle, with the grand prize being a holiday to Australia for two, including roundtrip airfare from Manila to Melbourne via the Philippine Airlines and a three-night stay at the Hilton Little Queen Street in Melbourne. Tickets to the event cost P4,800 per person; P1,450 for kids or nannies; P12,500 for a family of two adults and two kids; and P38,400 for a whole table seating up to eight persons.

Muri releases debut EP

THE Ransom Collective’s Muri has dropped her solo debut EP, 11ème (pronounced onzieme). The soulful pop EP takes listeners into her world, exploring cities, embracing cultures, and forming relationships. The record was launched at Sari-Sari Cocktails in Makati City on Sept. 22, where her band, The Ransom Collective, reunited briefly for a special set. Muri also performed the songs from the EP live with her backing band. Following the release of the record, she will be performing at the AXEAN Festival 2024 in Bali, Indonesia, on Sept. 28 and 29.

Beauty queen Chelsea Manalo stars in music video

FILIPINO alternative pop outfit Orange & Lemons (O&L) has dropped the music video of “La Bulaqueña,” featuring fellow Bulakenya and Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo. Conceptualized and directed by collaborators Everywhere We Shoot, the music video showcases the parallel storylines of the band and the beauty queen and how they are connected by a turn-of-the-century portrait by Juan Luna called Una Bulaqueña in terms of geographic affinity and influence. The painting depicts a Filipina from an elite countryside background, one who is assumed to be from Bulacan. “The symbolic repetition of the painting really deepens the narrative,” said Clem Castro, the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band. “La Bulaqueña” is out now on all digital streaming platforms.

Pokemon trading card game app soon

THE Pokémon Co. and co-developers Creatures, Inc. and DeNA Co., Ltd. have launched the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, a mobile app that lets fans casually collect Pokémon cards. Now available on the App Store and Google Play, the game has a tutorial posted on the official Pokémon YouTube channel which teaches potential players how to collect Pokemon trading cards. Pre-registration is now open on the app, in preparation for the game’s official release on Oct. 30.

FIFTY FIFTY releases new mini album

BREAKOUT K-pop sensation FIFTY FIFTY has released their mini album, Love Tune, which is out now via Arista Records. In celebration of the album, the members have also shared a music video of album track “SOS” which sees them finding their joy to dance again. On this six-track EP, FIFTY FIFTY aims to continue spreading the message of love as an extension to “Cupid,” their global chart-topping hit. Love Tune is out now on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide.

MYX hunts for fresh talents in MYX VJ Search 2024

MYX has officially opened the auditions for the MYX VJ Search 2024, looking for upbeat and aspiring VJs who will embody the music channel’s new era. The MYX VJ Search is open to aspiring VJs who “possess authenticity, an outgoing personality, passion for music, and positive energy to connect with audiences.” Contestants must be 18 to 27 years old and fluent in English. Register online through myx.global/vjsearch and upload a self-introductory video. Online submissions will close on Oct. 15, 11:59 p.m.

88rising star Warren Hue releases new single

JAKARTA-born, Los Angeles-based rising star Warren Hue is taking fans to New York with the release of his new single “NYU.” Included in the upcoming mixtape, TUNA, the track delves into the challenges of balancing a long-distance relationship with his ambitions as an artist. “NYU” is produced by Hue’s collaborator, Chasu. The music video was directed and edited by Hue himself and it pieces together the nostalgic moments that come with being a 22-year-old in New York City. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Okada Manila hosts a neon full moon party

PARTY PEOPLE can dance the night away at Okada Manila’s upcoming “Glow in the Dark: A Neon Full Moon Party.” To be held on Oct. 19 at the Cove Manila, dubbed Asia’s largest indoor beach club and nightclub, there will be a strong DJ lineup of DJ Luane and Jennifer Lee, with Kappo as the MC. There will be special performances by Phillip Japor, Cammy V, and the Okada Manila Entertainment Group. General admission tickets cost P1,800, inclusive of a free drink bucket stub. The event is exclusive to guests 18 and above. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld.

Sugar Hiccup holds 4-city tour in PHL, Singapore

PIONEERING Filipino pop outfit Sugar Hiccup will embark on a concert tour next month to commemorate their more than 30 years as a band. The award-winning indie quartet has announced a four-show run with stops in Manila, Singapore, Baguio, and Cebu. The Manila leg, which is produced by GNN Entertainment Productions and The Flying Lugaw, will feature long sets by the four-piece band, and will be supported by guest acts such as Aunt Robert, The Purest Blue, Taken By Cars, and Barbie Almalbis. It will take place on Oct. 19 at 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City. The tour also partnered with Not Very Noise and John Bottles Events to bring Sugar Hiccup to Baguio on Oct. 25 and Cebu on Oct. 26. The current lineup of Sugar Hiccup, composed of Melody del Mundo, Czandro Pollack, Iman Leonardo, and Mervin Panganiban, will be performing some favorites from their hit albums, Oracle and Womb, as well as some rarities and new recordings. Tickets are now available.