Entertainment News (06/21/24)

Marc Nelson, Christi McGarry explore Mexico in TV special

IN a two-part special of travel show Beached, Marc Nelson and Christi McGarry explore Mexico’s stunning waters, scenic land destinations, and delicious food. The episodes will air on June 22 and 29 at 8 p.m. on Metro Channel. The two explore the Mexican peninsula called Baja California, which boasts beautiful beaches, forests, and deserts. To watch the special, go to Metro Channel, which is available on Sky Cable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), Cignal channel 69, and GSAT channel 70. Previous episodes of Beached are available on Metro.Style YouTube channel.

Fisher Mall hosts LEGO Star Wars fan experience

IN an effort to celebrate creativity and fandom for the benefit of the community, Fisher Mall on Quezon Ave., Quezon City has launched Building the Galaxy, a LEGO Star Wars fan experience. Ongoing until June 30 at the mall’s Activity Center, the event is done in partnership with the Pinoy Lego User Group (PINOYLUG), the 501st Legion, Fight Saber Philippines, and Rebel Legion Philippine Base. The event commemorates the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars and is held for the benefit of Make A Wish Foundation Philippines. Attendees will have the chance to explore detailed LEGO Star Wars models, from iconic starships to intricate dioramas. There will also be lightsaber performances, choreography tutorials, and demonstrations. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFisherMall.

B★VERSE pass doubles as Gateway Cineplex 18 cinema pass

FOR the duration of the “B★VERSE BTS, Singing the Stars” virtual reality exhibition at Araneta City in Quezon City, the exhibit’s VR passes will double as a movie ticket. The B★VERSE Manila pass shall serve as an additional complimentary movie pass after purchasing one ticket to any movie via Gateway Cineplex 18’s website or the onsite ticket booth. The pass and the ticket should reflect the same date to qualify. The promo runs until Aug. 15. B★VERSE Manila tickets are available via Ticketnet Online.