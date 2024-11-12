Ely Buendia drops sophomore album

OPM icon Ely Buendia has marked another chapter in his solo career with the release of his sophomore album Method Adaptor, via Offshore Music and Sony Music Entertainment. The collection of 10 new tracks examines memories, experiences, and social issues through both cultural and personal narratives. “I think all the songs have something to do with rebelling — be it from the disappointments and hardships of life or from the control that people want to have on your mind,” Mr. Buendia said in a statement. The album is produced by Jerome Velasco, Audry Dionisio, and Erwin Romulo. Method Adaptor is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Denise Julia releases new EP

AN up-and-coming female voice in Filipino R&B, Denise Julia aims to build on her traction with the new EP, Sweet Nothings (Chapter 2), distributed by Sony Music Entertainment. The nine-track release is done in her confessional R&B/soul style. Sweet Nothings (Chapter 2) is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Philippine Dance Cup celebrates Filipino talents

THE Philippine Dance Cup, the only national ensemble and solo dance championship in the country, has once again tapped the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) to provide a platform for outstanding Filipino contemporary and classical dancers. For the 2024 iteration, scholarships to professional schools in Manila, Melbourne, and London are at stake. All participants, from the junior and senior solos to the ensembles, will engage in a highly professional program to display their skills in contemporary dance and ballet. The competition will run from Nov. 13 to 15 at the 5th floor theater of the Design + Arts Campus. Tickets are priced at P300 and may be secured through forms.gle/8n6QtEMJTTd7HsiL7.

TikTok Shop, SM Supermalls spotlight female CEOs

TIKTOK Shop and SM Supermalls have launched “She Leads: Fun Beyond Shopping,” a mall pop-up in the Philippines running from Nov. 15 to 17 at the SM Mall of Asia Main Atrium. The pop-up aims to recognize and empower female-owned and -led businesses in the Philippines, particularly those that have found success both offline and on TikTok Shop. The featured creator-CEOs are Rosenda Casaje of Gorgeous Glow Philippines, Rei Germar of Tapies, and Ashley Yap of Sip2Glow. They will have a talk in the She Leads segment of the mall pop-up (schedule to be announced), where they will share their success stories and have a special meet and greet.

Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho turns 20 years old

FOR the GMA Network Public Affairs show, Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, hitting 20 years of bringing real stories to the screen is an achievement. In line with the milestone, it recently announced that it is the most followed Filipino show on Facebook, with 30 million followers and 1.4 billion views. Its has 1.2 billion views on TikTok, and over 1 billion on YouTube.