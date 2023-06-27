EntertainmentNews (06/27/23)

1 of 4

KZ drops new song ‘Dito Ka Lang’

KZ Tandingan has released a new soulful love song, “Dito Ka Lang,” released under Star Music. She wrote and dedicated the song to her husband, singer TJ Monterde, when the latter was on tour abroad while KZ stayed in the country. “I rarely write happy love songs as KZ because feeling ko dati mawawala iyung pagka-astig ko (I used to feel my toughness would disappear),” she said in a press statement. “Itong song na ito (this song) is the first baby of KZ as an artist embracing what she really feels at the moment.” A mix of soul, R&B, and rap music, the song was sent to the United States and was mixed by Grammy winner Jackie Boom and mastered by another Grammy winner Jett Galindo of The Bakery LA. Theo Martel handled the arrangement of the song that was produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo. Its music video, to be uploaded on ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube channel, stars Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya. “Dito Ka Lang” will be the first track featured in KZ’s upcoming full-length album called Soul Supremacy II. It follows her hit Soul Supremacy album released under Star Music in 2017. The project also comes after the X Factor Philippines first season grand winner released two songs for the global audience, “11:59” and “Winning.” KZ’s “Dito Ka Lang” is now available on digital streaming platforms.

Maisie Peters releases new album

Ahead of her debut performance on Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage this afternoon, Maisie Peters has released her new album, The Good Witch. Featuring singles “Body Better,” “Lost the Breakup,” and “Run,” Peters’ second studio album, The Good Witch, is the official follow-up to her No. 2 BRIT Breakthrough certified debut, You Signed Up For This. Written in real time during her whirlwind 2022 touring schedule, The Good Witch serves as a time capsule for Ms. Peters, enabling her to chronicle a period in which she was searching for balance between career highs and personal lows. Where You Signed Up For This was an observational, coming-of-age record, The Good Witch finds Ms. Peters at her most introspective and self-reflective. The record explores the complexities of romantic breakups, the preciousness of friendship and true value of self-worth.

Albert Hammond, Jr. releases solo album

Melodies On Hiatus, the new solo album from guitarist and singer-songwriter Albert Hammond, Jr. — a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning band The Strokes — is out via Red Bull Records. “I’m going through changes and these songs reflect behaviors and moments of mine that — as time has gone on — have taken shape and become universal,” Mr. Hammond Jr. explains in a press statement. “I get asked about the meaning or big picture of this album, but it’s just that writing songs and creating is who I am and feels like why I exist. My goal is to have my music be part of someone’s life, part of their fabric, and this feels like the best collection of music I’ve made and my best attempt at achieving that.” Mr. Hammond Jr. also released the video for “One Chance” today. Directed by Angela Ricciardi and Silken Weinberg, the new video is the next in a series of episodic videos following “Memo of Hate,” “100-99” featuring GoldLink and “Old Man.” Mr. Hammond Jr. has released four solo albums including Yours to Keep (2006), ¿Cómo Te Llama?’(2008), Momentary Masters (2015), and Francis Trouble (2018). Mr. Hammond Jr. and his band The Strokes will headline at We The Fest (Indonesia) and Good Vibes Festival (Malaysia) at the end of July and also performing a standalone concert in Singapore in August.

Reeves releases ‘Get Back Your Fight’

At the request of fans, Curb | Word Entertainment singer, songwriter and pop artist Sarah Reeves has debuted the viral hit “Get Back Your Fight.” The track marks the first song written and produced solely by Ms. Reeves. The music video premiered on Wonderland, a global magazine highlighting the best new and established talent across pop culture. After posting a reel of her demoing the first verse and chorus of the song that gives listeners a glimpse into Ms. Reeves’ mental health journey, the singer garnered 25,000 new followers on social media in a month’s time. As fans gave the clip legs, the lyricist was challenged to complete the song that reveals her slapping on a fake smile, stuffing down her issues, and letting depression wreak havoc on her psyche. “Get Back Your Fight” is the third in a series of new releases from Reeves this year, following nostalgia-laced offering “Jealousy” and romantic, first dance-worthy “Wanna Be Here,” which was featured in Hallmark Channel’s original movie, A Winning Team, this spring. Ms. Reeves will continue sharing new music in the months to come, leading up to a new full-length LP expected this fall.