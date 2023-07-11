Zack Tabudlo, Nasty C team up on new single

Filipino singer Zack Tabudlo and South African Nasty C have released a new song, “Fallin’,” in their first collaboration project with Coke Studio, Coca-Cola’s global music platformunder the “Real Magic” brand. The performance video for “Fallin’,” which brings Tabudlo and Nasty C together for an exclusive performance of the track, will be released globally on the Coke Studio YouTube channel on July 14 — but fans can get early access by scanning their Coke. Also released is the Coke Studio version of “Perfect,” by Sam Smith. Originally from Smith’s top-charting album Gloria, and featuring Jessie Reyez, the new version adds Cat Burns with a self-reflective but hopeful new lyrical take. The release of “Fallin’” and “Perfect” follow “Be Who You Are (Real Magic),” this year’s Coke Studio anthem by American musician, Jon Batiste featuring NewJeans, J.I.D, Camilo, and Cat Burns. More tracks will be released to global music fans on all music platforms across July and August. Content from the Coke Studio global platform is available for fans to access at https://www.coca-cola.com/cokestudio.

NOBITA releases soulful new track

Fresh off the success of viral hit “Unang Sayaw,” Filipino pop-rock outfit NOBITA has released a new single “Paruparo Na Walang Hanggan,” which plays on the band’s musical strengths, blending deeply personal lyrics with soulful, harmony-laden arrangements. While it’s a love song to the core, “Paruparo Na Walang Hanggan” embraces a more intricate sonic direction, with choir-like elements, sparse keyboard textures, and bluesy chords to create something slightly out of the ordinary. The song will be included in the setlist for their upcoming six-city tour in the US, which kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 11 and wraps up in Fairfax, Virginia on Aug. 26. Tickets are available at www.ToggleSwitchPH.com. “Paruparo Na Walang Hanggan” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Pok é mon Sleep app out this month

The next challenge for Pokémon games is to bring fresh entertainment to sleeping. In Pokémon Sleep, the player can track their sleep at night, study the gathered Pokémon sleep styles the next morning, and raise up Snorlax nice and big during the day. The more sleep the user gets, and the bigger Snor-lax becomes, the more Pokémon the user will be able to meet, and the more sleep styles the user will be able to discover. To use the app, the user must place their smart device or Pokémon GO Plus + by their pillow to track their sleep. Sleep consistency (in other words,sleeping habits) is evaluated based on a week-long sleep-tracking period that begins every Monday. The app has a “bedtime” feature that helps the user get into the habit of consistent sleeping by letting them set a target time to go to bed. If the user goes to bed at their target time, they can earn a stamp on their stamp card and receive rewards. For details visit the app’s page on Google Play and on the Pokémon Sleep official Twitter page (https://twitter.com/PokemonSleepApp).