As the digital landscape continues to reshape the business landscape, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are finding new avenues for growth and expansion. Among these success stories stands Casi’s Mushroom Chicharon, a local business specializing in snacks crafted from organic white oyster mushrooms.

With the rise of e-commerce platforms like TikTok Shop, this local enterprise has seized the opportunity to enhance its market reach and visibility, positioning itself for sustainable growth in the digital era.

Thriving in Adversity

Casi’s Mushroom Chicharon was founded by Josemartin Casillano during a challenging time, following a significant medical expense. Starting as a side project, Casillano’s commitment and hard work led to the rapid growth of his business. Initially employing a small team, the focus was on efficient mushroom cultivation, production, and sales. The nutritional benefits of oyster mushrooms, including being a source of protein, fiber, and antioxidants, attracted a health-conscious customer base.

Leveraging TikTok for Business Growth

Recognizing the potential of social media, Casillano launched a TikTok Shop to increase the visibility of his products. Dedicated to empowering local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), TikTok Shop assists businesses in enhancing their visibility and creating growth opportunities in the digital landscape. Casi’s Mushroom Chicharon stands out as one of the success stories from this platform.

“Selling Casi’s Mushroom Chicharon has become easier because of TikTok Shop. Customers can now see our product. It doesn’t require a large capital, and you don’t need much technical knowledge to join TikTok Shop,” said Casillano.

Casi’s Mushroom Chicharon experienced a significant transformation after partnering with TikTok Shop. Leveraging the platform’s dynamic features, including content creation tools and shoppable content options, the business saw an unprecedented increase in visibility and consumer engagement. Consequently, the growing business boosted its sales by 50-60% through TikTok Shop.

Empowering Filipinos with income opportunities

The rise in Casi’s Mushroom Chicharon sales created new opportunities for many individuals. Starting with an initial team of three, the company has expanded to employ 19 people and now relies on 35 mushroom growers to meet the growing demand for its product.

“TikTok Shop helps small business owners like me through their programs like Buy Local, Shop Local. By providing vouchers and discounts, it further boosts the sales of small business owners and also helps local employees and farmers,” Casillano shared.

Launched in November 2023, TikTok Shop’s “Buy Local, Shop Local” campaign aims to enhance the visibility of local vendors and promote community pride and economic solidarity among consumers.

Reflecting on his business journey, Casillano acknowledges the collaborative efforts with TikTok Shop, citing its alignment with his goals to promote business and support local growers. Together, they contribute to positive change, fostering growth in agriculture and socio-economic empowerment.

Looking ahead, Casillano sees potential in continuing the partnership with TikTok Shop, recognizing its role in fostering growth for Filipino enterprises.

