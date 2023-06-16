Peabo Bryson tour canceled

The tour dates of contemporary balladeer and two-time Grammy winner Peabo Bryson’s Philippine Tour 2023 have been postponed. This includes concerts scheduled for July 19 in Manila, July 21 in Cebu, and July 23 in Davao. Ticketholders for these concerts will be refunded at the point of purchase as new dates are pending. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ovationproductions.

Coldplay returns to the Philippines

British rock band Coldplay is set to return to the Philippines for a concert after seven years. This was announced by live entertainment company Live Nation on their official social media page. The Philippine leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour will take place on Jan. 19 at the Philippine Arena. Tickets will be on sale at www.coldplay.com, with presale scheduled for June 19, 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., and general sale to start on June 20 at 12 p.m. Prices and other updates will be posted on the social media pages of Live Nation PH. Known for hit anthems like “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You,” Coldplay consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion.

Ebe Dancel headlines in Cebu

Filipino singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel will be staging his first major concert in Cebu on Aug. 5 at the Pacific Grand Ballroom in the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Presented by GNN Entertainment Productions and Artist Ko Multi-purpose Cooperative, in partnership with Balcony Entertainment, Ebe Dancel Live In Cebu will feature his career-spanning work as a solo artist and as the frontman of the iconic pop-rock band Sugarfree. “Ebe Dancel’s first major concert in Cebu is long overdue,” Artist Ko Vice-Chairman Jude Gitamondoc said in a press statement. “Ebe has a lot of solid fans in the Visayas, and we want them to experience Ebe’s artistry closer to home. Cebuanos love Ebe because he is authentic. His songs have grit, intellect, and integrity, the stuff we expect and value in our own artists.” The show will also mark the big-screen debut of the documentary Sa Wakas, which was shot and produced early this year to mark the 20th anniversary of the landmark Sugarfree album. Its director, producer, and creator Cyrian Agujo, will be attending and presenting the film for the first time to the Cebu audience. Tickets to Ebe Dancel Live In Cebu are now available via bit.ly/ebexcebu.

ATC marks Father’s Day

Alabang Town Center (ATC) is gearing up to celebrate Father’s Day this weekend with a lineup of activities. The celebration kicks off at the Activity Center on June 16 with Dream Rides, a car display that will showcase a collection of classic cars, modern marvels, off-road vehicles, and sleek sports cars. Arcade games will be set up on the side where fathers and children can bond over their shared love for gaming. ATC partners with Drumstart to provide a group drumming experience with the Drum Circle Jam. Then there is “Thrill for the Grill,” a cooking demo done in collaboration with True Value, using the Rolls Royce of grillers, the Weber Grill. “Snaps with Dad” offers a nostalgic touch, with a roving photographer on-site capturing memorable moments between fathers and their children. These snapshots will be printed, ensuring that families can take home tangible mementos of their time together. There’s more AmaZING Treats for mallgoers — by downloading the Zing App, visitors can enjoy exclusive promotions and special treats.

Fête de la Musique PH kicks off

THE world-renowned free music event that started in France and is now celebrated across the globe is returning to the Philippines — this time to raise funds for ocean conservation through music. Fête de la Musique PH, the music festival’s Philippine edition organized by Alliance Française de Manille, will have a series of live celebrations from June 16 to 24 in Metro Manila, Caloocan, Tagaytay, Laguna, Zambales, Pampanga, Baguio, Baler, Albay, Cebu, El Nido, and Siargao. The event kicks off on today with a music export conference by SONIK Philippines at The Astbury in Makati. It aims to empower local acts to grow music and fanbases in foreign markets. The events include SONIK Sessions on June 16, and performances on the Makati pocket stages on June 17. On the festival’s date on June 21, French act Remi Panossian Trio will perform at Long Bar at the Raffles hotel in Makati, while the party goes on at its stages in Cebu and Siargao. Mr. Panossian will also perform the next day at Alliance Française de Manille. On June 23, Fête de la Musique’s main stage will open at Greenbelt 3. The festival’s last day on June 24 will see performances in its stages in Albay, Baler, Baguio, Caloocan, El Nido, Laguna, Pampanga, Tagaytay, and Zambales. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FetePH/.

Cine Europa goes live

CINE Europa is back for its 26th edition, this time with physical film screenings in Metro Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Davao from June 16 to July 16. The longest-running European film festival in the country brings 28 multi-awarded films to cinemas and outdoor venues (for free), presented by the European Union (EU) Delegation to the Philippines and the EU member states’ embassies, together with Goethe Institut Manila. The festival will open on June 16 with a documentary from Sweden titled Historja — Stitches for Sapmi, directed by Thomas Jackson, about the Sami female artist Britta Marakatt-Labba. The screening schedule for each venue is as follows: June 16 to 18: Shangri-la Plaza; June 21 to 23: Film Development Council of the Philippines, T.M. Kalaw, Manila; June 24- 25: Cultural Center of the Philippines Open grounds; June 30 to July 2: Rizal Open Park Auditorium, Luneta Park; July 5 to 7: SM Cinema Cebu; July 8 to 9, and July 12-16: Film Development Council Iloilo; July 14-16: Film Development Council Negros (Bacolod); July 14-16: Film Development Council Davao The screening schedules for all films and venues can be found on Cine Europa’s social media pages (@cineeuropaph on Facebook and Instagram).

SB19 releases new EP, music video

Filipino boy group SB19’s six-track release, PAGTATAG!, marks a new era of more mature music as they approach their 5th anniversary as a group. Out now on all digital music platforms, the EP is regarded as a musical testimony of SB19’s journey since their humble beginnings in 2018. The EP includes “Gento,” which sets a tone of versatility and confidence, and “I Want You,” a soulful R&B piece. “Crimzone” displays the group’s signature hard-hitting beats, balanced out again by profound ballads “Ilaw” and “Liham.” Finally, “Freedom” is SB19’s anthem celebrating life. The EP drop was accompanied by the release of the “I Want You” music video, which matches the sensual and soulful song. The award-winning group is set to kick-off their second world tour at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25 and will have multiple stops in cities across the Philippines, the United States of America, and Canada. Tickets are available through TicketNet outlets nationwide or through www.ticketnet.com.ph.