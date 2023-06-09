Entertainment News (06/09/23)

1 of 3

More perks at NCT Dojaejung’s concert

A new seat plan, T-stage, and more perks have been prepared for NCT DoJaeJung’s Scented Symphony: Perfume Fancon, part of the promotion of its debut extended play album, Perfume. The concert will be held on June 24 at SM Mall of Asia Arena. Tickets to the event are available via SM Tickets and range in price from P2,750 to P11,750, all of which come with perks and fan benefits. Plus 100 Send Off slots have been added to SVIP and Lower Box tiers. NCT DoJaeJung is the newest addition to the artist roster of SM Entertainment. The group is made up of three singers Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. The name of their sub-unit is a combination of the first letters of their names. In March, SM Entertainment announced that NCT DJJ would debut with their first extended play, and in April, the lead single “Perfume” was released digitally and physically worldwide alongside the music video of the song. The mini album is named after the lead single, Perfume, and includes five other tracks: “Kiss,” “Dive,” “Strawberry Sunday,” “Can We Go Back,” and “Ordinary.” The concert is presented by Ovation Productions and Viu Philippines and is not part of any world or Asia tour. For more details and updates a, check the official website and Facebook Page of Ovation Productions at https://ovationproductionsmanila.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ovationproductions/ .

New Lego Certified Store opens at Shangri-La Plaza

The first LEGO Certified Store under Ban Kee Trading, Inc. management in the Philippines is set to open on June 18 at the Shangri-La Plaza mall. It will feature the brand’s latest store design and new experiences, offering interactive play and fun for more Lego collectors nationwide — especially considering that there are exclusive gifts with purchase. Among the features found in the Lego Certified Store is the curated stall, an area with open Lego sets that visitors can touch and interact with. For this season, it is all about the Ninjago sets, so customers on June 18 can have a firsthand look at the sets. An LED TV will show details about the presented items and products in the stall. There is also The Disruptor Bay where collectors can engage with intricate model set details. With its uniquely oversized moveable magnifying glass feature, visitors can explore the intricacies of meticulously crafted built sets from various angles, immersing themselves in the finest details. The new store will feature BAM or Build a Mini Figure where customers can customize Lego mini-figures. They can even make it look like themselves or their loved ones, matching their hair color, facial features, and clothes as closely as possible. Then there is The Digibox, an AI-powered monitor that instantly displays and animates onscreen any Lego set a customer scans. On the store’s grand opening, customers will get exclusive gifts-with-purchase such as the Lego store set and Lego brick laptop bags for a minimum purchase amount. Stocks are limited so Lego fans are encouraged to visit the opening to get their hands on these rare items. For details visit www.bankeebricks.ph, follow the LEGO Certified Store on Facebook and Instagram, and Ban Kee Trading, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram.

The Aurora Music Festival is going to Cebu

After the fun last April at Clark, the Aurora Music Festival is going to Cebu City on Sept. 16. It will be held in the open lot at the former Marreco, Brgy. Poblacion Mandaue, Cebu. It will feature a lineup of iconic OPM (original Pilipino music) artists and legends, including Ely Buendia who’s fresh from the Eraserheads US Tour, Bamboo, Silent Sanctuary, and Armi Millare. The promoters say the lineup also includes an iconic 1990s band, and this will be announced very soon. The Cebu Aurora Festival will also feature some of the hottest bands in Cebu: Missing Filemon and Phylum. The festival is strictly for individuals aged 18 and above. The Cebu Aurora Music Festival is presented by Epic Events, EggStop, and Mr. Maccchiato. Tickets are now available via https://ticket.cebuaurorafest.com and https://smtickets.com/. For inquiries, call 0945-644-5926 or message the FB page at https://www.facebook.com/CebuAuroraFest.