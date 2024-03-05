FILIPINO hitmakers like P-Pop boy group SB19, original Pilipino music (OPM) legend Rico Blanco, singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre, and rock band Parokya Ni Edgar are among the headliners set to grace the Aurora Music Festival stage in April.

Local organizer EPIC Events told BusinessWorld at the festival’s media launch on Feb. 29 that “there is always something new to watch out for every year.”

While the outdoor event is bringing the usual — Filipino music, hot air balloons, and food stalls — to the grounds in Clark Global City, Pampanga, concertgoers can expect “big surprises” this year, according to EPIC Events head Louie Alcantara.

“Over 20 hot air balloons will fill up the sky during the concert, providing an awesome backdrop, and there will be fireworks for the headliners,” he said.

The acts on day one, April 6, will be SB19, Moira Dela Torre, December Avenue, Juan Karlos, Adie, and Cup of Joe. Day two, on April 7, will have Rico Blanco, Parokya Ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Orange & Lemons, Itchyworms, and Andrew E.

“The lineup is always based on fan requests and the artists with the top streams based on Spotify,” Mr. Alcantara explained.

He added that, since Pampanga is known as the food capital of the Philippines, there will be more than a hundred food merchants serving favorites like sisig and kakanin, among others.

The media launch also saw FWD Insurance announce its official partnership with the music festival.

“This collaboration mirrors our commitment to enabling Filipinos to celebrate living and offering them a memorable experience,” said Roche Vandenberghe, FWD Insurance’s chief marketing and digital business officer.

Hence, festivalgoers this year can avail of exclusive FWD Orange Tickets, now available for purchase. These tickets grant freebies and early festival access.

Regular and Orange tickets for Aurora Music Festival at Clark Global City, Pampanga, from April 6 to 7, are now on sale via https://ticket.epiceventsph.com/, all SM Tickets outlets, and Shopee. — Brontë H. Lacsamana