DITO Telecommunity Corp. launched on Sunday the digital campaign “Galing DITO,” to celebrate Filipino artists, dancers, and musicians on the Philippines’ 124th Independence Day.

“Galing Dito emboldens Pinoy talents. DITO wants to empower them so they can showcase what it takes to be a Filipino,” explained Jasper O. Evangelista, DITO brand and marketing director, at the pre-launch on Friday.

A play on the word “galing” that can mean “talent” or “hailing/coming from,” the campaign aims to put Filipino talent center stage, he added.

The highlight of the campaign is the Galing DITO song and music video that was released on June 12. It features P-Pop (Pinoy Pop) groups Dione and 13C, singers Marga Jayy and Maan Chua, rappers February Bank, Faifai Flojo, Denial RC, Cookie$, and Kaye Seballos, and dance crews Femme MNL and Kingsmen.

“DITO’s mission has always been to bring Filipinos together,” said Mr. Evangelista, pointing out that all the talents come from different regions in the Philippines.

The song and video also feature the Buganda Drumbeaters and kulintang players Nurainie Datumanong Ampatuan.

Evelyn Jimenez, DITO chief commercial officer, said that the telco has now reached nearly 9 million customers in over 500 cities and areas nationwide since it started building its network a little over a year ago.

DITO’s goal for 2022 is to hit 12 million subscribers.

“We’re still building our product portfolio and improving our customer experience and all that, but our assurance to all of you is our commitment that we will strive to do better each and every day in the service of the Filipino people,” she said.

The telco previously said that it is spending over P50 billion on network rollout this year. — Brontë H. Lacsamana