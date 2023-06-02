LONDON — Oscar winner Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, a representative for the actor confirmed on Wednesday.

Citing sources, celebrity news website TMZ said Pacino’s girlfriend, producer Noor Alfallah was eight months pregnant. It added that Pacino had been linked to Ms. Alfallah, 29, since April last year.

A representative for Mr. Pacino confirmed the actor and Ms. Alfallah were expecting a baby, without giving further details.

The Hollywood veteran, known for films such as Scarface, The Godfather, The Irishman, and Scent of a Woman for which he won a best actor Oscar, has three adult children: Julie Marie, his daughter with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton James and Olivia, with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

Earlier this month, fellow Oscar winning actor Robert De Niro, Mr. Pacino’s co-star in several films including most recently The Irishman, confirmed he had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79. — Reuters