Dining In/Out (05/25/23

Turkish food fest at The Pen

SHAPED by more than a thousand years of diverse cultures and traditions, social heritage and stories, Türkey presents its diverse flavors to the world through the Turkish Cuisine Week food festival at The Peninsula Manila’s Escolta buffet restaurant from May 23 to 27. The festival is held as part of the celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Republic of Türkey. The special menu consists of dishes from the city of Antakya (called Antioch in ancient times) in Hatay province, which is included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and which is renowned for its diverse cuisine. Escolta’s different buffet stations will feature Biberli Ekmek (flatbread with red pepper paste), Zeytin Salatası (green olive salad), Hummus (mixed chickpeas and tahini dip), Mucver (Turkish zucchini fritters), Muska Boregi (spinach and cheese filo parcels), Tepsi Kebabı (oven-baked kebab), and Kayısı Tatlısı (stuffed dried apricot with clotted cream and walnut), among others. The buffet selection will also showcase other regional Turkish dishes that will be prepared using local ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. It will showcase all aspects of Turkish cuisine, including Turkish coffee, Turkish tea, and the quintessential Turkish sweet — Turkish Delight.

Newport serves sizzling summer feast this May

NEWPORT World Resorts celebrates summer with an array of meaty and bounty options available from May 1 to 31. From grilled favorites to traditional dishes, the chefs from its signature restaurants celebrate with flavors from all over the world. Filipino-Spanish restaurant Casa Buenas presents Comida Y Vino, the newest food and wine pairing from the menu (P2,800 net). It offers tapas, grilled prime beef tenderloin and seared scallops with adlai risotto. Silkroad brings the fresh taste of the Mediterranean with the Beef and Chicken Kofta Kebab (P550 nett) and the Chicken Kofta Kebab (P400 net). At the Newport Garden Wing, the Victoria Harbour Café offers Braised Herbal Chicken (P400 net) while Happy 8 has Szechuan Oxtail Soup (P738 net), and Silogue serves a Sizzling Lechon Baka (P1,088 net) and Ginzadon offes Kobe Beef Teppanyaki (P5,450 net.)For more information on dining offers for May, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

Shangri-La offers themed experiences at 13 hotels globally

AS PART of Shangri-La’s launch of its new “Find Your Shangri-La” global campaign, the hotel brand is offering themed dining experiences in 13 of its hotels around the world. Shangri-La has curated exclusive “Find Your Shangri-La” menus, inspired by Chinese and regional Asian cuisines and interpreted through the hotels’ local culinary cultures. While each menu is unique to the hotel, all menus celebrate unexpected flavors and presentations that offer diners the chance to experience a moment of joy. The menus are available until Aug. 13. Shangri-La has also created a collection of imaginative cocktails and mocktails inspired by the “Find Your Shangri-La” campaign theme. Available until Dec. 31, the three #FindYourShangriLa cocktails are the Daydreamer, Taste of Eden, and the Sky is the Limit. Members of Shangri-La Circle, the brand’s contemporary travel and lifestyle platform, can also enjoy a complimentary #FindYourShangriLa cocktail on Members’ Day, on the sixth of each month. The “Find your Shangri-La” menus and special drinks are available at selected Shangri-La hotels — Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu; Shangri-La Singapore; Shangri-La Bangkok; Shangri-La The Shard, London; Shangri-La Paris; Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong; Shangri-La Chengdu; Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai; China World Hotel, Beijing; Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen; Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai; Shangri-La Sanya; and Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing.

Chowking launches improved Chicken Lauriat

ACTRESS Jodi Sta. Maria and her son, Thirdy, as the newest endorsers of Chowking’s “new and improved” Chinese-Style Fried Chicken Lauriat. While the Lauriat still features a combination of six Chowking favorites — Chinese Style Fried Chicken, Egg Fried Rice, Buchi, Siomai, Chicharap, and Pancit Canton — the Chinese-Style Fried Chicken now has a new Chinese Chicken Flavor while the Pancit Canton is now made with fresh egg noodles. The new Chowking Chinese-Style Fried Chicken Lauriat is available via dine-in, take-out, or drive-through at all Chowking branches.