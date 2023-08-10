Dining In/Out (08/10/23)

1 of 8

Johnnie Walker Blue, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse team up on pairing menu

JOHNNIE WALKER has partnered with Wolfgang’s Steakhouse to launch The Taste of Blue, an exclusive steak and whisky pairing menu. Developed in collaboration with Chris Oronce, Executive Chef of Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, the pairing menu showcases the harmony between the restaurant’s cuisine and the blend of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Customers at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse at Newport World Resorts can now enjoy a four-course menu accompanied by a selection of Blue Label. The pairing menu begins with an appetizer of Canadian Bacon, to be enjoyed with Johnnie Walker Blue Label neat. This is followed by a Seafood Platter, partnered with Blue Label whisky on the rocks. For the main course, diners are served Wolfgang’s famous Porterhouse Steak with mashed potatoes, spinach, and grilled asparagus, accompanied by signature Johnnie Walker Blue Label served neat with iced water on the side. To fully unlock the blend’s complexity this is to be enjoyed by taking alternate sips between the whisky and water to bring out the fruity and subtle smoke of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. To finish the meal, a special whisky-infused dessert is served. The Taste of Blue pairing menu by Johnnie Walker Blue Label is available until Oct. 15 at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse’s Newport World Resorts, City of Dreams Manila — Integrated Resort, Hotel & Casino, and Bonifacio Global City branches. The set menu for two is priced at P9,488 per person.

Pizza Hut’s newest creation is for solo diners

PIZZA Hut’s newest dish targets the solo diner — Pizza Hut Melts. This is a thin, crispy crust pizza covered with cheese and other toppings, which comes with a marinara dip. The new Pizza Hut Melts is priced at P229 a la carte and is available in four flavors: Meat Lovers, with pepperoni slices, Italian sausage bits, beef and pork toppings, bacon, and mozzarella cheese; Hawaiian Supreme, made with diced ham, pineapple tidbits, and mozzarella cheese; Double Bacon, made with toasted bacon bits, and mozzarella cheese; and, Four Cheese & Mushroom, with mozzarella cheese, parmesan, orange cheddar cheese, Hokkaido cheese, and mushrooms. There’s also the My Melts Meal, priced at P249, which comes with one’s choice of Melts and a serving of Pepsi. The My Melts Combo, priced P299, comes with Crispy Fries to go with the Melt and drink. Pizza Hut Melts are available for dine-in and take-out in all Pizza Hut stores nationwide, and for delivery via the (02) 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com.ph, or the Pizza Hut mobile app, as well as Pizza Hut’s official delivery partners GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pick.a.roo (prices may vary).

Popeyes opens 50th branch in Quezon City

POPEYES PHILIPPINES opened its 50th restaurant at Quezon Ave. Corner Timog Ave., Quezon City on July 19. The new restaurant is the biggest one in the country yet — boasting a two-floor design, eye-catching interiors, and a drive-through. The chain’s menu includes Louisiana Popeyes Fried Chicken, Chicken Tenders, Cajun Fries, Chicken French Quarter, US Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and their signature Biscuits. “While Popeyes is a US brand, we’ve made it our priority to appeal to Filipinos through our delicious food, passionate service, and extraordinary ambience. We’re thrilled to announce that we’re extending the Popeyes experience to more chicken fans here in Quezon City,” said Dustin Ngo, Marketing Director of Popeyes, in a statement. The New Orleans-founded restaurant, which has been in the Philippines since 2019, also has a new brand ambassador, actor Kyle Echarri, who recently appeared in Popeyes new music video for the song, “That’s Poppin.” Follow @popeyesph on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the latest meals and deals or visit www.popeyes.ph for more information.

Conrad Manila’s Legendary Chefs Series goes Italian

FROM Aug. 7 to 15, Conrad Manila’s Brasserie on 3 features the Legendary Chefs Series — La Dolce Vita, showcasing the culinary style of chef Valerio Pierantonelli from the world-class Italian restaurant, Basilico of Conrad Singapore Orchard. The menu will feature a selection of dishes, including Mediterranean Octopus Salad with Yellow Potato and Fresh Basil Pesto, Carnaroli Risotto with Saffron and Asparagus Sauce, and Traditional Italian Tiramisu with Marsala and Mascarpone Sabayon. In addition to these, a live station will offer pasta enthusiasts an opportunity to indulge in Tortelli Pasta stuffed with Pork, tossed in a Brown Butter and Sage Sauce with Grana Padano and Toasted Hazelnuts. The festival will run during lunch and dinner, with prices as follows: Monday to Thursday lunch, P1,799 net; Monday to Thursday dinner, P2,299 net; Friday to Sunday lunch, P3,000 net; and Friday to Sunday dinner, P3,500 net. For reservations and inquiries, contact Conrad Manila’s dining reservations at 8833-9999 (landline), 0917-650-3591 (mobile) or e-mail MNLMB.FB@conradhotels.com.

Burger King introduces BK CAFÉ line

GLOBAL fast-food chain Burger King is upping its game with its new coffee product line, BK CAFÉ. This is a wide range of expertly roasted and specially brewed coffee drinks made with 100% Arabica beans, directly sourced from Holland. The drinks are made using Cafitesse coffee machine technology. Starting at P49, BK CAFÉ offers a range of hot and iced coffee options. Choose from three iced coffee flavors: Iced Sweet Black, Iced Vanilla, and Iced Mocha. With the launch of BK CAFÉ, Burger King has also rebranded its Joe Coffee as Roast Coffee, assuring customers that the drink remains unchanged. BK CAFÉ will be a mainstay feature on Burger King’s menu nationwide, whether dining in, going through the drive-through, choosing take-out, or opting for delivery. It is also available through delivery platforms such as the Burger King App, Grab, and FoodPanda. Meanwhile, promotions are now exclusively available through the BK App. Order a combination of an Iced Coffee drink and a rice meal or burger, all at a discounted price. Check out the BK App to explore a variety of featured Combos. Diners who miss the Mocha Joe Frost can upgrade their Iced Mocha drink to a coffee float (tap on the “Add Sundae” option) and experience that familiar taste.

Nespresso offers deals this August

AUGUST is here, and with it comes Nespresso’s biggest sales promotion of the year. Nespresso’s Ultimate August offers consist of discounts, gifts, and convenient payment options. For the whole month, Nespresso is offering a 20% discount on a wide range of coffee machines including the Essenza Mini, the Creatista Plus, and the revolutionary Vertuo Next. One can also enjoy gifts in the form of Nespresso accessories for one’s coffee purchase. Nespresso understands that investing in a coffee machine is a considered decision, and to make it even easier, the brand is offering 0% installment options up to six months for payments made via credit cards (BPI, BDO, and Metrobank). Avail of Nespresso’s Ultimate August offers online at www.nespresso.ph or in Nespresso boutiques located in Power Plant Mall, Podium Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Mitsukoshi BGC, and Ayala Center Cebu, and pop-up stores in Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, TriNoma, Alabang Town Center, and SM Mall of Asia. Follow @nespresso.ph on Instagram or @nespresso.phl on Facebook for more information.

Robina Farms offers cage-free specialty eggs

Cage-free hens produce quality eggs, which is why Universal Robina Corp. (URC) ensures that Filipino households can have only the best for their everyday meals with Robina Farms Cage-Free Specialty Eggs. URC’s agro-industrial arm, Robina Farms, focuses on providing clean and safe quality meat and produce. Its Cage-Free Specialty Eggs are harvested from the Robina Poultry Farm, which received the Good Animal Husbandry Practices (GAHP) certification from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI). The product is also certified No Antibiotic Residue, No Hormone Administered. Now becoming a global trend, cage-free eggs are laid by free-roaming hens. According to a study, these are said to have dramatically lowered risks of salmonella and other dangerous bacteria compared to eggs from caged hens. By allowing hens to carry out natural behaviors before nesting, there are far greater chances to achieve food safety, nutritional value, and overall quality, while also keeping hens healthy. As of 2022, more than 2,000 companies worldwide had pledged to source 100% cage-free eggs, according to the Lever Foundation. Robina Farms’s Cage-Free Specialty Eggs are available in boxes of a half-dozen and a dozen eggs at Robinsons Supermarket and Puregold branches, as well as in Fisher Mall. These can also be ordered online through GoCart. For more information,visit Robina Farms’ Facebook and Instagram pages https://www.facebook.com/RobinaFarmsPH/ and https://www.instagram.com/robinafarms.ph/ or join its Facebook Community, https://www.facebook.com/groups/eatsrobinafarms

Red Ribbon adds Classic White Bread to lineup

RED RIBBON has added Classic White Bread to its line-up. The soft bread is available at select Red Ribbon stores in Luzon, with prices starting at P55 for a half loaf and P89 for a full loaf. It can also be delivered straight to one’s home by ordering through the Red Ribbon website, http://redribbondelivery.com.ph or through the Red Ribbon App (http://bit.ly/RedRibbonApp). Order now or in advance, for Delivery or Pick Up and enjoy exclusive promos. There is no minimum spend requirement with fixed ₱49 delivery fee. Also available on GrabFood and Foodpanda.