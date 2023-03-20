FOR its 11th year in the Philippines, fashion e-commerce platform Zalora is holding a massive birthday sale, offering items up to 90% off until March 26.

Users can also expect numerous discounts, cashback deals, markdowns, and daily flash sales during that same period, according to the fashion app. On top of that, those with Mastercard, BPI, and Zalora credit cards can get up to 50% off.

“Filipino consumers really love brands. They really value brands, so we’ve been able to build trust because we offer such a wide curated assortment at good prices,” Zalora Philippines’ chief executive officer and managing director Aashish Midha told BusinessWorld at their 11th birthday media event.

It was held in Zalora’s warehouse in MCX in Muntinlupa, where the platform can hold an inventory of 1.6 million items. It also has the capacity to manage processes for same day inbound orders and same day outbound items.

Mr. Midha added that, compared to the seven other markets that Zalora operates in, the Philippines is “fairly aspirational, very young, and social media active.” Majority of its users are in the 25 to 35-year-old age range.

With this, Zalora Philippines also renewed its contract with actress and socialite Heart Evangelista (Love Marie Ongpauco-Escudero in real life), who remains their brand ambassador for a third consecutive year.

“Zalora has a lot of variety. To get your cravings in check and see what exactly you need, it’s always nice to have a wishlist,” said Ms. Evangelista at the media event. “When I shop, it’s not about getting what’s expensive — it’s about whether I will use the item over and over.”

Over 8,000 brands are on the platform to date, ranging from home apparel and shoes to luxury brands and sportswear.

Zalora also has a pop-up concept store named the Z-Train at the Greenbelt 3 Fashion Square in Makati from March 18 to April 19. There, shoppers can try out their picks of curated in-store pieces then later have them delivered to their homes. — Brontë H. Lacsamana