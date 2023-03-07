EntertainmentNews (03/07/23)

1 of 6

Leonor Will Never Die on Netflix

MARTIKA Ramirez Escobar’s film Leonor Will Never Die premieres on Netflix on March 17. It follows a retired action film writer and director Leonor Reyes who enters the world of her unfinished screenplay after an accident where a TV lands on her head. The film stars Sheila Francisco as Leonor. The film bagged the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Innovative Spirit at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022.

NOBITA releases new single

ROCK band NOBITA has released their new single under Sony Music Entertainment, “Kalangitan.” Written by the band members and co-produced with their frequent collaborator Isagani Palabyab, “Kalangitan” is an inspirational tune about companionship through thick and thin. “Just when you think that you have reached rock bottom, remember that there is always someone with you who will help you reach for the heavens,” the band said in a statement. “With an arrangement that stays true to our sound and a melody that transcends emotions, this is the type of material that we’d love to explore over and over.” “Kalangitan” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Black Night on Netflix

MORE information about the Korean Netflix series Black Knight has begun to emerge with the release of its first teaser poster. The series follows refugee Sa-wol and the legendary deliveryman 5-8 as they take on the all-powerful Cheonmyeong Group in a dystopian version of Korea in which the country is ravaged by extreme air pollution, rendering it uninhabitable without an oxygen mask. The series is directed by Cho Ui-Seok. It stars Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok, and Esom. Black Knight is set to premiere in the second quarter of 2023.

GMA releases online dating show

TAKING their onscreen chemistry to online platforms, Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara are set to make hearts flutter again as they headline Zero Kilometers Away, an original digital series produced by GMA Public Affairs. Set to launch on March 10 on various GMA Network online platforms and GMA Public Affairs’ YouTube channel and Facebook pages, Zero Kilometers Away is a six-part narrative series about a young man and a young woman trying to navigate the harsh, creepy, and more often than not, hilarious realities of the online dating world. The show also features Kara David, Kuya Kim Atienza, Drew Arellano, Iya Arellano, Sparkle artists Caitlyn Stave, Raheel Bhyria, and Kaloy Tingcungco, TikToker Rosmar Tan, Jerome Pamulaklakin, and Gigi Locsin. The digital series is written by Mario Banzon and directed by Maikel Cardoz. It premieres on March 10, 6 p.m., on the GMA Portal, GMA Public Affairs’ YouTube channel and GMA-owned Facebook pages.

Advanced tickets to Shazam! Fury of the Gods

A LITTLE over a week before Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens into Philippine cinemas on March 15, moviegoers may get advance tickets now to the DC superhero film and be among the first in the world to see it. For details, go to the official ticketing site at http://shazamfuryofthegods.com.ph From New Line Cinema, Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon saying the magic word “Shazam!,” is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego, Shazam. Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world. The movie stars returning cast members Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Curre, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, and Djimon Hounsou. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren.

BIBI releases remix

SOUTH Korean pop-star BIBI has released the remix of “BIBI Vengeance,” featuring Atlanta-native Baby Tate and Chilean artist Princesa Alba. The reimagined track comes from the artist’s debut full-length album, Lowlife Princess: Noir. The remix is bold, powerful and a statement track, with malice-laced verses in English, Korean, and Spanish. The trio channel their inner femme fatale through lyrics overlaid with a punchy, hypnotic Latin-inspired bea. Baby Tate chides the listener, reminding them of the singers being the epitomé of “a real bad bitch.” “BIBI Vengence,” which was released in November of 2022, is currently averaging over 500,000 streams daily on Spotify and has 49.6 million overall streams since release date.