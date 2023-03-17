EntertainmentNews (03/17/23)

1 of 11

FDCP gets rights to foreign titles

WITH the goal to bring world cinema and make critically acclaimed titles even more accessible to Filipino audiences, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has licensed the rights to four new films from Belgium, Austria, Cambodia, and United Kingdom. Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun (2022) tells the story of Sophie as she reflects on the joy and melancholy of a holiday she took with her father 20 years earlier. The film took home the French Touch Prize of the Critics’ Week Jury at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. Another Cannes-winning title is Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage (2022) which depicts the life of Empress Elizabeth of Austria, told in a fictional account. The film won the Cannes Un Certain Regard Section’s Best Performance Award for Vicky Krieps’ portrayal of Empress Elizabeth. It had its Philippine premiere during the 10th QCinema International Film Festival. Davy Chou’s Return to Seoul follows a French woman as she returns to her birthplace, South Korea, after being adopted into a French family. She then decides to track down her biological parents but her journey takes a surprising turn. Mr. Chou’s film won international acclaim in various film festivals. Likewise, it also had its Philippine premiere during the 10th QCinema International Film Festival and bagged the Jury Prize award. The fourth film is 75th Cannes International Film Festival Grand Prix Prize Winner Close (2022), directed by Lukas Dhont, which depicts the lives of two 13-year-olds as they slowly drift apart after their relationship is questioned by their schoolmates. The film was nominated for Best International Feature at the Oscars. These films will be shown in select theatres nationwide and the FDCP’s Cinematheque Centres in Manila, Nabunturan, Davao, Iloilo, and Negros. Follow the FDCP on social media for the screening schedules.

House Manila marks anniversary with DJ Cuebrick

ON MARCH 17, Friday, House Manila at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City is throwing an Anniversary Weekend headlined by Cuebrick, one of the hottest DJs recognized in the Top 100 DJ Mag in 2022. His first-ever gig in the country will happen alongside a lineup of DJs of House Manila. Entrance is free and doors open by 9:30 p.m.

GMA, Viu collaborate on The Write One

ACTORS Ruru Madrid, Bianca Umali explore life’s “what ifs” in their first drama series together The Write One, the first collaboration between GMA Network and pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service Viu. The series will start streaming on Viu Philippines on March 18, and premiering on March 20 on GMA, GTV, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies. The Write One is about a frustrated writer who is given a chance to rewrite his love and life story with the help of a mysterious typewriter. Also in the case are Mikee Quintos, Paul Salas, Lotlot De Leon, Ramon Christopher, Mon Confiado, Alma Concepcion, Art Acuna, Kokoy De Santos, Royce Cabrera, Kaloy Tingcungco, Analyn Barro, Yvette Sanchez, and Euwenn Mikaell Aleta. The Write One is produced by GMA Public Affairs, which was behind 2022’s Lolong and the mystery-romance miniseries Love You Stranger. Directed by King Marc Baco, The Write One is an original concept of Executive Producer Mark Anthony Norella. The series will air on Mondays to Thursdays, 9:35 p.m., on GMA with simulcast airing on Pinoy Hits and I Heart Movies, and at 11:30 p.m. on GTV. Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV. Advanced episodes will stream on Viu Philippines from Saturdays to Tuesdays beginning March 18. The Viu app is available on App Store, Google Play and select Smart TVs, as well as on the web at www.viu.com.

British Council presents LGBTQIA+ short films

FIVE Films for Freedom, the world’s widest-reaching LGBTQIA+ digital campaign, returns this March. For this year’s run, the British Council in the Philippines is partnering with Film Development Council in the Philippines (FDCP) to bring free screenings at Cinematheque Centres in the country from March 21 to 22. Outside of the in-person screenings, audiences can also catch the films online from March 15-26, coinciding with the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. The films will be shown at the FDCP Cinematheque Centre – Manila on March 22, 6:30 p.m., and at the FDCP Cinematheque Centres in Iloilo, Davao, Zamboanga, and Nabunturan, Negros on March 21, 4 p.m., and March 22, 6:30 p.m. The selection of films, chosen by the British Council from BFI Flare’s program, explores subjects such as violence and security, love across borders, and shifting identities. The films are: All I Know by Obinna Robert Onyeri (Nigeria/USA); Butch Up! by Yu-jin Lee (South Korea); Eating Papaw on the Seashore by Rae Wiltshire and Nickose Layne (Guyana); Just Johnny by Terry Loane (UK – Northern Ireland); and Buffer Zone by Savvas Stavrou (UK/Cyprus). This year the five selected titles have been translated and made available with subtitles/closed captioning in 23 languages.

Thursday performances at Newport World Resorts

THE CASINO, hotel, and entertainment destination Newport World Resorts starts the weekend early on Thursdays with world-class performances and acts at House Manila, Bar360, The Grand Bar and Lounge, and El Calle Food and Music Hall. Bar360 has performances running all weekend starting Thursdays. The Draybers band and DK3 perform on Thursdays, followed by Variation Six and Juan Miguel Salvador and The Authority Band on Fridays. Saturdays feature In Heat at 9 PM and Tirso Cruz IV & The TAC 4 while Sundays see Zyncxation going nostalgic. Great music and groovy tunes take over The Grand Bar and Lounge from Thursday to Sunday with Bellissima on Thursdays, Spirit on Fridays, Soul Republiq on Saturdays, and Judith Banal and the Powerplay Band on Sundays. From Thursday to Sunday, The Grand Bar and Lounge opens its dancefloor for the Ballrooom Dance Nights featuring live music by some of the country’s top bands. Over at El Calle Food and Music Hall, singer, songwriter, and actor JV Decena headlines on Thursdays while Musica and Rox Puno perform on Fridays. Nino Alejandro and Cass perform back-to-back sets on Saturday after Karaoke Night at 7 p.m. For more information on March entertainment shows, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

New documentary offers hope for vanishing mangroves

MANGROVE deforestation is a global crisis, but this scientist-turned-filmmaker has found hope in a small Southern Tagalog town where culture and nature intersect in surprising ways. Dr. Lemnuel Aragones’ Bakawan is set to have its free public premiere on March 27, 1 p.m., at the Institute of Biology (IB) Auditorium, UP Diliman (view the teaser here: https://youtu.be/VlnSo3gn73U). Bakawan (the Tagalog term for mangroves) tells the story of the people of Alabat Island in Quezon Province, a five-hour drive and an hour’s ferry ride away from the nation’s capital. Shot during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the film delves into the townspeople’s renewed relationship with the mangroves that they call home. Bakawan explores the human story of living in and with Alabat’s estuarian mangrove forest.

Ebe Dancel to repeat of Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Concert

DUE to insistent public demand, Filipino singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel will stage a repeat of the concert Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration on March 31, 6 p.m., at 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong. Celebrating the enduring legacy of Sugarfree’s iconic debut album, Sa Wakas The Repeat: 20th Anniversary Celebration will feature a longer, full-length set by Mr. Dancel and drummer Mitch Singson, as well as guest performances and surprises. Presented by GNN Entertainment Productions and Backspacer Records, in partnership with 123 Block and Balcony Entertainment, the show will accommodate more people in the venue as requested by fans who were not able to attend the first one, which sold out in less than a day. Part of the earnings will be donated to Parokya Ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee’s hospital and medical expenses. Sa Wakas: official merch is also available via Backspacer Records official website, and will also be sold at the venue. Tickets to the concert are available via bit.ly/sawakas20. Tickets range in price from P1,500 to P3,500.

Disney+ premieres series American Born Chinese in May

DISNEY+ has announced that its original series, American Born Chinese, will premiere on May 24. The genre-hopping action-comedy is from Disney Branded Television series produced by 20th Television. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese “tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The series stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor.

MYX brings JR De Guzman’s show to Manila

INTERNATIONAL comedian JR De Guzman is ready to share his wit and musicality with his fellow Filipinos as MYX Global brings his hit US show, Later That Evening, to Manila this year. Named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch in 2022, he is set to serenade audiences with his songs and amuse them with his anecdotes at The Theatre at Solaire on June 3, 7 p.m. Known for his unique brand of stand-up musical comedy, De Guzman entertains live audiences while introducing Asian culture and conveying his take on racism in his narratives. He was previously featured in the Netflix special The Comedy Lineup and Comedy Central’s Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City. The Pangasinan-born comic moved to California at an early age and often injects stories about his experiences as a Filipino immigrant growing up in America. Tickets to Later That Evening are available on www.ticketworld.com.ph and the Solaire Box Office Level 2.

Miley Cyrus releases new album Endless Summer Vacation

MILEY Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, is on track to become one of the biggest albums in the Philippines this week in terms of digital sales and streaming. The critically acclaimed record reached No. 1 on iTunes Philippines during its first day of release, while its carrier single “Flowers” recently peaked at No. 1 and No. 2 on the iTunes and Spotify Philippines charts, respectively. Alongside the album’s release, Cyrus launched the official video for new track “River,” directed by Jacob Bixenman. Endless Summer Vacation features the hit single “Flowers” plus 12 additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, “Flowers” spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a personal best for Cyrus. “Flowers” is No. 1 on US Pop Radio and is the fastest running song in nearly a decade to achieve that position. Additionally, it is the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify. “Flowers’” is officially the longest running UK No. 1 single by a female solo artist. Fans can also watch the TV special Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) on Disney+. On the show she performs songs from Endless Summer Vacation, including “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.

Aussie singer-songwriter Ruel drops music video

AUSTRALIAN singer-songwriter Ruel has released the music video for “I Don’t Wanna Be Like You,” his new single released under RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment. Directed by James Chappell, the visuals find the pop singer escaping an army dressed in blue jumpsuits with his getaway vehicle. “I Don’t Wanna Be Like You” is an upbeat alt-pop tune with a breezy chorus. The song is part of his debut studio album, 4th WALL, which debuted at No. 3 in Australia and No. 10 in New Zealand upon its release. The 14-track offering features an array of writing collaborators and producers including M-Phazes, Sammy Witte, Gabe Simo, Spencer Stewar and artists PJ Harding and Mikky Ekko. Following his well-received show in Manila last month, the singer recently announced the North American and European/United Kingdom legs of his headlining 4th Wall World Tour. Watch the music video of “I Don’t Wanna Be Like You” at https://ruel.lnk.to/IDWBLYVideo