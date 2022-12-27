Entertainment News (12/27/22)

1 of 3

Simple Plan returns to Manila

CANADIAN rock band Simple Plan will be coming to Metro Manila and Davao in 2023 as part of its The Harder Than It Looks Tour in Southeast Asia. The band will perform on March 11 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City, and on March 13 at the SMX Convention Center Davao. Simple Plan boasts of worldwide sales topping 10 million, with chart-topping hits including “Perfect,” “I’m Just a Kid,” “Welcome to My Life,” “Jet Lag,” “Addicted,” “I’d Do Anything,” “Shut Up!,” and “Untitled (How Could this Happen to Me?).” Tickets to Simple Plan’s The Harder Than It Looks Tour in Manila will go on sale on Jan. 15 via TicketNet.com.ph and at TicketNet outlets nationwide. Tickets for the Davao show will go on sale on the same day via SMTickets.com and at SM Tickets outlets nationwide. For updates, visit @WilbrosLive on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

SB19 and Nobita release E-Heads song covers

TO commemorate the success of The Eraserheads’ reunion concert, original Pilipino music (OPM) acts SB19 and NOBITA have put their own unique spin on the supergroup’s famous songs. Released today under Sony Music Entertainment, the revamped versions honor the Eheads’ music while giving the songs a more contemporary flavor that resonates with the streaming audience. P-Pop group SB19 tackled “Christmas Party,” a song off The Eraserheads’ fourth studio album, Fruitcake. Turning the original into a festive song, the five-member boyband incorporates elements of dance-pop, R&B/hip-hop, and modern funk into the mix. Meanwhile, NOBITA gave a jazz-pop treatment to “Magasin” without completely losing the song’s upbeat and heavily melodic arrangement. Slowing it down slightly with stripped-down finesse, the chart-topping five-piece act puts sunshine back in “hugot” with endearingly surprising twist. SB19’s “Christmas Party” and NOBITA’s “Magasin” are available on all digital music platforms.

GMA’s Kapuso Countdown to 2023

GMA Network parties with its contract stars, P-Pop stars, and the K-pop stars of SBS Gayo Daejeon in the New Year special, Kapuso Countdown to 2023 Gayo Daejeon, which will air on Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m., on GMA-7 and on the network’s official YouTube channel. Leading the countdown special are Alden Richards, Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, and Christian Bautista, who will be joined by Barbie Forteza, Kyline Alcantara, Ruru Madrid, and Korean social media star Dasuri Choi. Also, part of this star-studded celebration are Sparkle actors Derrick Monasterio and Sanya Lopez. The P-Pop groups Calista, 1st.ONE, and KAIA will also be performing their hit songs. Viewers can watch out for the first mega trailer of Voltes V: Legacy which will be aired in the New Year special.