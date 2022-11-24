Dining In/Out (11/24/22)

1 of 10

Bars go out of this world with Star Trek

WITH the season 4 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery in the Philippines, Paramount Network has collaborated with Manila bars MOSPHIL by RRR and The Curator Coffee & Cocktails to launch a special limited-time cocktail menu at each venue. Available from now to December, the concoctions will teleport fans and consumers into a new dimension of the beloved sci-fi universe. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 18, MOSPHIL by RRR, the iconic plane-turned-bar in Parañaque, will be transforming into a spaceship specially for the collaboration, and will serve four custom cocktails: the Spore Drive, Vulcan Martini, Emerald Chain and Dilithium Burn. Meanwhile, taking a cue from the character-driven storylines in the show, Makati bar The Curator Coffee & Cocktails presents four curated pours: Red Alert, Love & Grief, Strike First, and Retrofit, inspired by main characters Michael Burnham, Cleveland Booker, Saru, and Adira Tal respectively. The cocktials are currently available until Dec. 11. Can’t decide on which one? Get a recommendation from the personality quiz at the back of the menu. In addition, at The Curator, the first 150 customers to flash the venue’s promotional Instagram post at the bar will receive a Kobayashi Maru cocktail. While there may be no winning formula for the infamously difficult Starfleet cadet training scenario, the namesake cocktail will be personalized and complimentary, in a double win for each customer. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 kicked off with a double-episode premiere yesterday in the Philippines. New episodes will be available Wednesdays to Fridays at 8 p.m. on the Paramount Network channel (Cignal Ch 52).

Jameson Distillery on tour in Manila

FROM Dublin to New York, to South Africa, and now Manila — the award-winning Jameson Distillery on Tour finds its way to the heart of Bonifacio Global City at the Fort Strip. Setting up shop until Jan. 7, 2023, the interactive experience explores the Irish whiskey’s legendary story, heritage, and signature smooth taste. The Distillery on Tour begins with a 30-minute multi-sensory experience led by knowledgeable brand ambassadors. The guests are then guided into a one-of-a-kind storytelling of how Jameson was created, distilled, bottled, and enjoyed. After the tasting session, guests get to enjoy Jameson Ginger & Lime, the signature drink. Within the experience is an array of activities such as live barrel paintings, foosball, Giant Jenga, and many more. Guests can also purchase bottles and have their name engraved on-site. There are also special edition shirts featuring a collaboration with local streetwear maker, Skoop. Book tickets at https://bit.ly//jdotmanila for P100 to P300. The tour is available every Wednesday to Sunday as early as 2 p.m.

Edsa Shangri-La celebrates with the Nutcracker

EDSA Shangri-La, Manila opens its doors to Enchanted Wonders this Christmas season. Explore a picturesque wonderland featuring a 20-feet tall Christmas tree adorned with natural wood elements, mahogany seeds, pine cones, and abaca. Tabletop adornments of wooden sculptures featuring characters of Enchanted Wonders bring life to the Lobby Lounge and Horizon Club Lounge. The décor is also available for sale at The Bakeshop. Installations of the Noble Nutcracker and Benevolent Bellhops fable feature sculptures by artisans from Paete, Laguna. For Christmas get-togethers, the hotel’s restaurants — HEAT, Senju, and Summer Palace — have come up with special holiday offerings. HEAT offers a festive spread highlighting seasonal favorites: Festive Ham, Moroccan-style Roasted Turkey, and Slow-roasted US Omaha Beef Leg. The rate is set at P4,000 net for dinner on Dec. 24 and 25. HEAT also offers a Noche Buena dinner from 11:30 pm to 1:30 a.m. at P2,500 net per person. Meanwhile, Senju’s Christmas buffet is P3,900 net per person and the flavors of Japan. For authentic Cantonese specialties and yuletide staples, Summer Palace’s Festive Set Menu sets the stage for reunions with rates starting at P10,000++ good for 10 dining guests. Spend an afternoon at the Lobby Lounge enjoying a special Festive Afternoon Tea Set for two, available until Dec. 30 at P1,750 net, or the Festive Afternoon Tea Buffet at P1,250 net per person. The Bakeshop has a lineup of hampers filled with Christmas goodies. Rates start at P2,350 net. It also has Festive Chocolate Bars in white and dark chocolate, almond and cranberry at P380 per bar; and five Festive Cakes, priced at P1,650 per cake. Meanwhile, the Family Adventures Package, includes the Christmas Eve Room Offer, that features Noche Buena for two. Rates start at P15,500 which includes daily breakfast for two guests, high speed internet access, complimentary use of the swimming pool and complimentary parking per stay with multiple entries. Book until Dec. 24. For more information and arrangements, visit https://www.edsashangrilasignatures.com, call (63 2) 633-8888 local 8803, or e-mail reservations.esl@shangri-la.com for rooms and restaurantrsvns.esl@shangri-la.com for dining.

Kuya J collaborates with chef Gino Gonzalez

KUYA J restaurant collaborates with chef Gino Gonzalez for a fine dining experience that won’t break the bank. It used to be that when people heard the term “fine dining,” many found it intimidating and expensive. But Kuya J Restaurant partnered with chef, culinary consultant and instructor Gino Gonzalez to reimagine the casual dining restaurant and elevating its cuisine by providing a chef-driven five-star dining experience without costing an arm and a leg. Mr. Gonzalez — the son of famous chef Gene Gonzalez — used his expertise as the Culinary Arts Director and head of the R&D Department at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies to develop a new selection of dishes. For the new appetizers, there is Pataron — pata and chicharon — featuring crunchy pieces of Kuya J’s signature Crispy Pata served with Chili Tuba Dip, and Patis Chicken Skin. For the mains, there is Pinandan na Manok, Spicy Hipon sa Aligue, Tamarind Squid, and Crispy Tadyang ng Baka served with house-made sweet potato chips. For desserts to share, diners can enjoy the Banana Turon con Leche, which fills a turon with bananas and leche flan as well, on a scoop of coconut milk shaved ice drizzled with peanut butter cream and served with muscovado syrup on the side. Also for sharing is Coco Ginumis, made with coconut milk shaved ice topped with gulaman (jellies), muscovado syrup, and pinipig. Then there is Lecheroon, a layer of house-made macaroons nestled on a bed of house-made vanilla sauce then topped with calamansi-infused flan. Chef Gino Gonzalez’ new Bida creations are available in all branches of Kuya J nationwide for dine-in or to-go. These dishes will also be available for delivery through www.central.ph/eats.

Christmas at Shangri-La The Fort

SHANGRI-LA The Fort, Manila has opened a world of Enchanted Wonders, with performances of The Nutcracker by Ballet Philippines every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., Dec. 2. The hotel’s various restaurants offer a selection of holiday feasts and festive offerings. High Street Café will offer Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner Buffets (Dec. 24 and 25) for P3,900 net per person inclusive of a festive alcoholic beverage package; a Christmas Day Lunch Buffet (Dec. 25) for P3,900 net per person inclusive of a non-alcoholic beverage package. The High Street Café will have a Noche Buena (Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.) for P2,700 net per person, while the High Street Lounge will offer the FestiviTEA Set, a themed afternoon high tea now available until Dec. 31 at P2,500 inclusive of coffee, tea, or a glass of champagne. Canton Roadhas Lunch and Dinner set menus for P38,888 net for a minimum of 10 dining guests, plus its regular a la carte menus are available for the festive season. The Raging Bull Chophouse and Bar has a Christmas set menu for P5,450 net per person inclusive of a special themed festive cocktail for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Meanwhile, Samba offers a holiday lunch and dinner set menu at P3,750 net per person on Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, 2023. Guests can usher in the New Year with a poolside cabana dinner for two available for P15,000 net inclusive of a six -course menu and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. Book Holidays At The Fort and enjoy buffet breakfast for two at High Street Café, use of the gym at Kerry Sports Manila and the outdoor swimming pools, and complimentary wired and wireless internet access. Rates starts from P12,160 per night. Meanwhile, Shangri-La The Fort Residences offers the Book Home At The Fort package for a minimum stay of seven nights. Guests can enjoy stays set in the residence which comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, living room, dining and walk-in wardrobe. The package includes access to Kerry Sports Manila, outdoor swimming pool facilities, wireless internet connection, and daily housekeeping services on weekdays. Rates start from P14,000 per night. For restaurant reservations and bulk orders for Christmas hampers, call 091SLFMEATS (0917-536-3287), e-mail eats.slfm@shangri-la.com or visit the Enchanted Wonders counter in the hotel lobby at Level 2. For more information about Shangri-La at the Fort’s festive offerings, menu prices, and performance schedule, visit https://www.shangrilafortexclusives.com.

McDonald’s holiday festivities

TO help make the holidays feel warmer and merrier, McDonald’s has Christmas offers and surprises. In 2021, McDonald’s launched the Ride Thru Lights Show, bright decorations across different McDonald’s drive through lanes. This year, McDonald’s is expanding this initiative with the Christmas Lights Show — lighting up the entire facade of eight branches in a display of lights, including the UN Del Pilar, Manila branch; McDonald’s Shaw, Wack-Wack, Mandaluyong; McDonald’s Tagaytay-Calamba, Cavite; and McDonald’s Savano Park, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. McDonald’s also recently launched a lineup of holiday treats — McCrispy Hamonado Sandwich, Coffee Caramel McFlurry, Speculoos Cookie McFlurry, and Speculoos Cookie Frappe. In light of the season, McDonald’s is holding a Donation Drive initiative that aims to donate one million toys to Ronald McDonald House Charities’ partner beneficiaries.

New cultured milk drink, Goodday

NEW on the market is Goodday, a cultured milk drink made using Japanese technology. It contains unique paraprobiotics Lactobacillus paracasei MCC1849, or LAC-Shield, which not only improves gut health but also aids in strengthening the immune system. This drink also helps promote the production of antibodies. While some people don’t find healthy drinks appetizing, Goodday comes in three flavors: Original, Strawberry, and Mango. It’s available in two sizes, 80ml and 350ml. Goodday is available at convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide, as well as Lazada and Shopee. It retails for P53 for a bundle of five 80ml bottles and P41.50 for a 350ml bottle. For more information, like and follow Goodday’s Facebook page.

Nestle holds Noche Buena Recipe Battle

IN search of the Best Christmas Handaan recipes, Nestlé will be holding the #NestleCookwithLove Recipe Battle hosted by Connh Cruz. The company invites mothers, home cooks, and kitchen-savvy Filipinos to showcase their most treasured Christmas recipes, and join the contest. To join, they have to share a video on TikTok or Facebook on how they cook their best Christmas dish using any of the participating Nestle products — Maggi Magic Sarap, Nestlé All Purpose Cream, Nestlé Carnation, and Nestlé Milkmaid — to win a Condura Cooking Range or Kyowa Airfyrer and Nestlè gift packs. They must use the official hashtags #NestleCookwithLove & [NameOfDish]withLove (e.g #SpaghettiwithLove), and cross post the video across their social media accounts for more chances of winning.