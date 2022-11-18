Entertainment News (11/18/22)

1 of 6

Harry Styles coming to the Philippines

SINGER and former One Direction member Harry Styles is coming to the Philippines in 2023 with the Harry Styles: Love on Tour, promoter Live Nation PH announced on Tuesday. The one-night show will be on March 14, 2023 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Tickets will be available on Nov. 23 at noon. Since taking on a solo music career, Mr. Styles has released three albums: Harry Styles, Fine Line, and Harry’s House. Some of his popular singles include “Sign of the Times,” “Watermelon Sugar,” and “Music for a Sushi Restauarant.” For more information, visit https://www.livenation.ph.

Netflix’s Slumberland premieres this weekend

THE NETFLIX film Slumberland premieres on Nov. 18. Slumberland unfolds in a magical new place, a dreamworld where Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on an adventure. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is lost at sea, young Nemo’s idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is upended when she is sent to the city to live with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O’Dowd). Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a lovable outlaw who becomes her partner and guide. Slumberland is directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay), written by David Guion and Michael Handelman (Night at the Museum; Secret of the Tomb).

Openair Cinema One returns

AFTER being suspended for three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, OpenAir Cinema One is back this holiday season with featured films Four Sisters Before the Wedding and Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs, on Dec. 3 (Saturday) at the Water Garden, Festival Mall, Alabang. Cinema One has partnered with Festival Mall to stage the outdoor screening event, “OpenAir Cinema One: A Merry Movie Night,” that is an all-day music and movie event. Four Sisters Before the Wedding, starringA lexa Ilacad, Belle Mariano, Charlie Dizon, and Gillian Vicencio, is a prequel to the 2013 hit movie Four Sisters and a Wedding. Meanwhile, the animated fantasy film Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs offers an interesting take on the story of Snow White. It features the voices of Chloe Grace Moretz, Sam Claflin, Gina Gershon, and Patrick Warburton. TV personality KaladKaren will host the event while Tarsier Records’ artists Jon Guelas, Maki, and Zion Aguirre will serenade the moviegoers. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Cinema ‘76 Film Society reopens in QC

IT’S a double celebration this November as Cinema ’76 Film Society finally reopens its new branch in Tomas Morato, Quezon City with a lineup of movies from the 10th QCinema International Film Festival. The popular micro-cinema will have its soft launch opening from Nov. 23-25, screening some of the festival’s titles under the Asian Next Wave Competition, QC Shorts, Asian Shorts, and Rainbow Section. Among the Asian Next Wave films to be screened in Cinema ’76 are Autobiography by first-time Indonesian director Makbul Mubarak; Sorayos Prapapan’s feature debut Arnold is a Model Student; the Cannes award-winning dystopian drama Plan 75 by Chie Hayakawa. One of Plan 75’s cast members, Filipina actress Stefanie Arianne, will be at the screening for a Q&A with the audience. Other films programmed are the French LGBT drama Stranger By The Lake and QCinema 2018 film Billie and Emma. Tickets are priced at P240. This is a special discounted price for the QCinema International Film Festival movies that would be screened between Nov. 23-25 only. For a complete list of films and screening schedule, follow Cinema ’76 Film Society on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Cinema ‘76 will resume regular operations on Nov. 30.

YouTube FanFest’s 10th anniversary performances online

ALL the performances from the 10th year of YouTube FanFest can now be viewed on YouTube FanFest’s YouTube channel. The YouTube FanFest returned on-ground for its 10th anniversary, featuring performances from the Asia Pacific region’s biggest content creators, with more than 50 creators and artists representing 11 countries. There are performances from Punjabi singer and actress Noor Chahal and Atta Halilintar; Philippine trio of Ranz, Niana, and Natalia, AC Bonifacio and P-pop group SB19; Travis Japan from Japan, Billie from Korea, and StarBe from Indonesia, among many others.

GMA News is now GMA Integrated News

GMA Network’s news programs — GMA News Manila, GMA Regional TV, and GMA News Online — have merged into GMA Integrated News. “Through GMA Integrated News, we are evolving into a dynamic multi-media global newsroom — integrating the newsrooms of GMA News, GMA Regional TV News, and GMA News Online — while staying true to the journalistic principles and confronting the challenges faced by media organizations in this Digital age,” GMA Integrated News Acting Head Oliver Victor B. Amoroso said in a statement. The news program is available in Mega Manila, 69 provinces, and 16 highly urbanized cities. Online, netizens are updated via www.gmanetwork.com/news and www.gmaregionaltv.com as well as via GMA News and GMA Regional TV’s YouTube channels and accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Viber, and TikTok.