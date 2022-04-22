Stuff to do (04/22/22)

1 of 4

CCP screens Lino Brocka films

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) Arthouse Cinema will start screening films onsite again after an over two-year hiatus. To celebrate the birth month of the late National Artist Lino Brocka, two of his award-winning films will screen on April 22, 2022, at the CCP’s Tanghalang Manuel Conde: Bayan Ko: Kapit sa Patalim at 1p.m., followed by Insiang at 4 p.m. In Bayan Ko: Kapit sa Patalim, Turing who works in a printing press signs a contract agreeing not to participate in any labor union. When a strike begins, he refuses to support his colleagues. As a result, he and his pregnant wife find themselves alone and without help, leading Turing to become involved in a robbery. Meanwhile, Insiang follows the story of a young girl living with her mother in the slums of Manila. Her life becomes unbearable when her mother’s young boyfriend moves in with them. As there will be limited seats available for the on-site screening, it is advisable to pre-register (https://forms.gle/ZJTshJoNb3HHRE4m7). Those who watch the films will get a limited copy of the Scenes Reclaimed catalog. Both films will also be available for viewing worldwide from April 23 to 29 on the CCP Vimeo Channel (vimeo.com/showcase/ccparthousecinema).

Solidarity concert for agricultural workers

ARTISTA NG Rebolusyong Pangkultura (ARPAK) and Artists for Anakpawis will hold a solidarity concert and artists’ fair to highlight the struggle of agricultural workers on April 23, 1 to 10 p.m., at Picked Cafe & Gallery, Tunasan, Muntinlupa City. The opening of the artists’ fair will be marked by the screening of the remastered version of the short documentary on the Hacienda Luisita massacre, Sa Ngalan ng Tubo, by Tudla Productions. This will be followed by performances by Past Forward, Switchbitch, Barricade, Mocksmile, Limbs, No Way Out, Asoge, JK-ULTRA, ahju$$i, and Promote Violence, interspersed with speeches by speakers from organizations like the Federation of Agricultural Workers. Merchandise and art by Hippie Pixie, VISIBLESIGNAL, Marian Hukom, among others will be available at the fair. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/arpakph.

Cinema Rehiyon screening continues

THE FILMS of the film festival Cinema Rehiyon are still available for screening until April 30. Online screenings of the films created outside Metro Manila are available on Vimeo Cinema Rehiyon Selections at bit.ly/CinemaRehiyonSelections, and on free TV via ETC channel. For Vimeo screenings, use the promo code NCCANCC or CR2022. Cinema Rehiyon is the NCCA’s Subcommittee on Cinema’s program for the annual celebration of Arts Month in February.

CCP’s Young at Art S2 kicks off

THE SECOND season of Young at Art continues to serve as a space for different generations of artists to talk about their passion. It premieres on April 23, at 3 p.m., with young artists and National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario. The episodes will stream on the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Facebook Page and the CCP YouTube channel. The show is presented by the CCP Arts Education Department, with support from the Department of Education and the National Council for Children’s Television.