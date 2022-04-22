What To See This Week (04/22/22)

The Lost City

A RECLUSIVE romance novelist Loretta Sage (played by Sandra Bullock) goes on a book tour with her cover model Alan (Channing Tatum) and they get swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a jungle adventure, with Alan trying to prove that he can be heroic in real life too. Directed by Aaron Nee, the film also stars Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nuñez, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Empire’s Helen O’Hara writes, “This movie is like its star’s jumpsuit: sparkly, gorgeous and entirely frivolous. It coasts by on charisma and comedic talent, on dancing and daring, on stunning locations (the Dominican jungle) and stakes that are high enough to hold the attention and not a millimeter higher.” Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 78% and the audience score is 83%.

MTRCB Rating: PG