DAVAO CITY — Aboitiz-controlled Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., (AAII) is aiming to start operations at its bulk water supply project here at the end of the year, from the original launch date of mid-2021 target due to coronavirus-related delays.

“It is a very challenging and a tight timeline, but with the constant support for our project (from the) Davao City Water District and the strong support of the city government of Davao, we are optimistic that we can have first drop of water by end of this year,” Shake A. Tuason, operations head of AAII, said during the AFP-PNP Press Corps media briefing Wednesday.

“We are still constantly monitoring our project timeline,” he added.

Mr. Tuason said after construction delays last year due to pandemic restrictions, the company has nearly doubled staffing to 4,500 workers at the various work sites to make up for the disruptions. — Maya M. Padillo