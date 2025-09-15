THE PHILIPPINES is seeking to further develop India as a source of buffalo meat to keep processed meat prices low, and as an alternative supplier of rice, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

Assistant Secretary and Special Assistant for Export Development Philip C. Young said India’s importance as a trading partner lies in the affordability of its buffalo meat, which “allows food processors and canners to keep prices competitive.”

Speaking to reporters at the 2025 Agri-Food Summit, Mr. Young said the Philippines is also looking to develop India as a source of rice and a provider of farming know-how.

Last year, India lifted a ban on exporting non-basmati white rice, which it had imposed to shore up its own domestic supply. The lifting of the ban paves the way for it to reliably supply the Philippines, the world’s largest importer of the staple grain.

Mr. Young said India could also provide agricultural expertise to the Philippines, in light of the devolution of the DA’s extension services to local governments.

“Due to the devolution, the DA does not have extension workers. Our farmers and stakeholders need extension workers to assist them,” Mr. Young said.

He added that local government units need help in implementing the Sagip Saka Law, which is designed to develop agribusiness, and other such measures.

Mr. Young said that while the trading relationship develops, “at the same time we’re building our capability and capacity.”

Agricultural extension services are a key component of Sagip Saka, which also involves the supply of production inputs, equipment, facilities, and infrastructure for production and post-production. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay