THE Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recognized the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) and its satellite system for innovating sustainable plant production.

At a gathering in Rome, the FAO noted the Philippine Rice Information System’s (PRiSM) achievements in delivering accurate information on yield estimates, lost production from natural disasters and pests, and rice varieties planted.

At the FAO Global Technical Recognition Ceremony, FAO Director Yurdi Yasmi said PRiSM “is helping farmers to produce more with less.”

PhilRice Director John C. de Leon was quoted as saying in a statement that PRISM represents an investment in “transforming our rice-based food systems to sustainable resources and resilient agricultural practices.” — Andre Christopher H. Alampay