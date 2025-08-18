AN AGRICULTURE startup is offering a digital platform that helps rice farmers connect directly to millers and traders to ensure they know which are offering the best price for their palay (unmilled grain).

Anehan Information Technology Solutions said its B2B mobile agri-trading platform model represents a pivot from its original business of offering supply-chain management software.

Founded in Nueva Ecija in 2024, Anehan had initially sought to win contracts from the National Food Authority to improve the transparency of the rice supply chain using blockchain technology.

Following the pivot, “our goal is to help 2,000 farmers to sell their produce at better prices and directly link 250 rice retailers to our 25 rice miller partners,” Anehan Chief Executive Officer Aldrin Abenojah told BusinessWorld.

Its app links rice farmers in Nueva Ecija and nearby provinces, rice millers in Central Luzon, and retailers in Metro Manila.

“Palay farmers want a fair price for their produce, rice retailers want alternative suppliers, and rice millers need help in procuring palay and distributing rice,” he said.

The app helps farmers directly sell their produce to millers, and retailers buy rice from millers in its network.

It also has a platform for renting trucks, machinery, and other farm equipment, helping equipment owners maximize the use of their assets.

Anehan also links farmers to its financial institution partners. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza